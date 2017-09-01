Delta Sports Commission DG Assures Support To Sports Development

BY CHRISTIAN EZE

The Director General (DG) of Delta State Sports Commission, Mr. Victor Onagagamue has assured the total support of the Commission to the discovery and development of young athletes in the State.

The DG said this at the press briefing of the Duke International Tennis Clinic for Delta State Youths. The DG noted that the State has been the leading State in Sports development in the Country practically not because of the winning at all cost motive that some teams go with, but for the but for the proper development of Delta athletes from infancy till maturity.

He however noted that Sports everywhere in the World are not solely managed by the government of the day, rather, what is obtained has been government-private partnership, where both parties work together to develop the sporting events either jointly or solely.

Onagagamue thanked Odizor for his initiative to develop the Delta Youthss in the game of Tennis and assured him that the Commission would always partner with him to put the Youths in their best state to perform creditably in Tennis events.

He noted that the Sports Commission is saddled with the responsibility of developing sports and have been very open to any individual or organization that embark on such ventures without any difficulty as the Commission make the facilities open for such events and bring all available technocrats to perform in perfecting the programme.

He said that the various Sports is Sectorised and each sector has capable hands who are ever willing to contribute whenever they are called upon for any development programme. Hence, the State is blessed with Sports personalities across all…..and the results have been most encouraging.