Commissioner, Deltans Excited By Odizor’s Children Tennis Clinic

CHRISTIAN EZE

The Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Barr. Chinedu Ebie has commended Nduka Odizor, the sponsor of Duke Odizor International Tennis Foundation, for organizing the Delta Supreme Tennis Clinic for children between the ages of 3-15 taking place at the Squash Centre, Government House, Asaba.

The Commissioner ,who was represented by the Permanent Secretary (PS) in the Ministry, Mr. Onokpe David, assured the sponsor that the goal of developing Delta youths from the various schools in the game of tennis is very noble and must be acknowledged

The PS disclosed that the initiative of organizing the tennis clinic actually came from the Commissioner when he invited Nduka Odizor and he accepted whole heartedly.

H

e called on other well placed individuals from the state and Nigeria in general to emulate the Duke’s attitude because he saw the need to put interest in the development of his people.

‘’ The Duke as he is fondly called in his playing days at the international scene, is a complete Deltan from Obetein in Ndokwa West Local Government of the State and has created avenue for further development of Deltans through this means” he observed.

He disclosed that the Children and youths needed for the Clinic cannot be lacking in a State like Delta where every child is very conscious of one sporting event or the other and willing to develop in them.

He assured the sponsor that the State has a very conducive and friendly environment for the set goals of discovering and the development of the children would be achieved.

The Commissioner disclosed that the game is about school sports hence “we came with all the coaches in tennis and other concerned Staff in the ministry With the purpose of enhancing both administrative and technical performance at the Clinic.

Others in attendance are the Director- General of Delta State Sports Commission, Victor Onogagamue, the Zonal Chairman of South South Tennis Federation of Nigeria, Patrick Obahiagbon, the Delta State Commissioner for Urban Renewal and Chairman Delta State Tennis Association, Hon. Karo Ilolo, the Sports Officer, Ministry of Education, Alero Ifejika (Mrs.) and a host of others.