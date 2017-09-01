FORMER Governor of Delta State,
Chief James Onanefe Ibori has
expressed appreciation to the
revered Uvwie monarch, HRM Dr.
Emmanuel Ekemejewan Sideso
(JP) OO N Abe I for his prayers and
support during his (Ibori) travails in
the United Kingdom.
I b o r i , who e xpre s s ed hi s
appreciation in his speech during
his courtesy visit to the Ovie of Uvwie
at his temporary palace along Jakpa
Road, Effurun on Monday, disclosed
that while he was passing through
travails in the UK, the Ovie of Uvwie
kingdom was always getting in touch
with him through moral support in
prayers, adding, “I was overwhelmed
with his moral support in prayers
for I have not done any good thing to
him before his show of love for me.
He is a monarch that appreciates
the importance of patriot Urhobo
people, who have contributed to the
development of Urhobo nation. Other
people were pained by my travails
in the UK, but my travails in the UK
were felt most by our father (Abe 1),”
he said.
Chief Ibori also disclosed that he
made a vow that on his return from
the UK, before he embarks on any
visit to anywhere, he would first of
all pay a ‘thank-you’-visit to the highly
esteemed traditional ruler, and said,
“Now that I have fulfilled my vow, I
can now be making public visits.”
He then made a promise to make
himself available for assistance that
is within his capability to the Ovie
of Uvwie palace whenever he is
needed.
In his speech, the Ovie of Uvwie
kingdom affirmed that when his
guest was in travails in the UK, he
prayed that he (Ibori) should return
in a better condition and that he was
grateful to God for answering his
prayers, even as he urged Urhobo to
always give moral support to their
illustrious sons and daughters who
are in travails.
In a chat with newsmen shortly
after the visit, the highest Uvwie
traditional chief at the event, High
Chief Hope Akasa, who is also the
Unuevworo (the traditional mouth
piece of Alegbon administrative zone)
was full of praises for the Uvwie
monarch, who, he said, has taken
Uvwie kingdom to greater heights
with his rulership style and that HRM
Abe 1 has created a good environment
for both indigenes and non-indigenes
to live harmoniously in Uvwie, noting
that the traditional ruler has brought
pride to Uvwie people in the eyes of
other Urhobos as could be seen in the
visit of the former Governor of Delta
State, Chief James Onanefe Ibori,
praying that God should continue to
bless the Uvwie monarch.
High Chief Victor Otomewo, the
Usevwre of Ekpan, Dr. (Olorogun)
Samuel Jimoh Eshenake (JP) the
Secretary of Uvwie Traditional Council
of Chiefs, Chief Kenneth Okohwe in
their separate chats with the press,
commended Chief Ibori for the visit
even as they noted that it was a sign of
appreciation and humility to the Ovie
of Uvwie kingdom and praised their
royal father for his moral support for
the former governor of Delta State
during his period of travails in the
United Kingdom.
The unique event featured the
ancient Uvwie Royal Emah Dance
Group, whose dancers gave a
good ac count of themselves
to the satisfaction of the Oghara
born political juggernaut and his
entourage.
Highpoint of the very colourful
event was a special prayer by the Ovie
of Uvwie kingdom, HRM Abe 1,for
Chief James Onanefe Ibori.