Former Gov Ibori Pays Thank-You-Visit To Uvwie Monarch

FORMER Governor of Delta State,

Chief James Onanefe Ibori has

expressed appreciation to the

revered Uvwie monarch, HRM Dr.

Emmanuel Ekemejewan Sideso

(JP) OO N Abe I for his prayers and

support during his (Ibori) travails in

the United Kingdom.

I b o r i , who e xpre s s ed hi s

appreciation in his speech during

his courtesy visit to the Ovie of Uvwie

at his temporary palace along Jakpa

Road, Effurun on Monday, disclosed

that while he was passing through

travails in the UK, the Ovie of Uvwie

kingdom was always getting in touch

with him through moral support in

prayers, adding, “I was overwhelmed

with his moral support in prayers

for I have not done any good thing to

him before his show of love for me.

He is a monarch that appreciates

the importance of patriot Urhobo

people, who have contributed to the

development of Urhobo nation. Other

people were pained by my travails

in the UK, but my travails in the UK

were felt most by our father (Abe 1),”

he said.

Chief Ibori also disclosed that he

made a vow that on his return from

the UK, before he embarks on any

visit to anywhere, he would first of

all pay a ‘thank-you’-visit to the highly

esteemed traditional ruler, and said,

“Now that I have fulfilled my vow, I

can now be making public visits.”

He then made a promise to make

himself available for assistance that

is within his capability to the Ovie

of Uvwie palace whenever he is

needed.

In his speech, the Ovie of Uvwie

kingdom affirmed that when his

guest was in travails in the UK, he

prayed that he (Ibori) should return

in a better condition and that he was

grateful to God for answering his

prayers, even as he urged Urhobo to

always give moral support to their

illustrious sons and daughters who

are in travails.

In a chat with newsmen shortly

after the visit, the highest Uvwie

traditional chief at the event, High

Chief Hope Akasa, who is also the

Unuevworo (the traditional mouth

piece of Alegbon administrative zone)

was full of praises for the Uvwie

monarch, who, he said, has taken

Uvwie kingdom to greater heights

with his rulership style and that HRM

Abe 1 has created a good environment

for both indigenes and non-indigenes

to live harmoniously in Uvwie, noting

that the traditional ruler has brought

pride to Uvwie people in the eyes of

other Urhobos as could be seen in the

visit of the former Governor of Delta

State, Chief James Onanefe Ibori,

praying that God should continue to

bless the Uvwie monarch.

High Chief Victor Otomewo, the

Usevwre of Ekpan, Dr. (Olorogun)

Samuel Jimoh Eshenake (JP) the

Secretary of Uvwie Traditional Council

of Chiefs, Chief Kenneth Okohwe in

their separate chats with the press,

commended Chief Ibori for the visit

even as they noted that it was a sign of

appreciation and humility to the Ovie

of Uvwie kingdom and praised their

royal father for his moral support for

the former governor of Delta State

during his period of travails in the

United Kingdom.

The unique event featured the

ancient Uvwie Royal Emah Dance

Group, whose dancers gave a

good ac count of themselves

to the satisfaction of the Oghara

born political juggernaut and his

entourage.

Highpoint of the very colourful

event was a special prayer by the Ovie

of Uvwie kingdom, HRM Abe 1,for

Chief James Onanefe Ibori.