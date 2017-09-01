Civil Society, Usaid Train Delta Lawmakers

BY EKPOKPOBE ITEVEH

THE Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) and the United States of America Agency for International Development (USAID ) Strengthening Capacity and Civic Engagement ( SACE ) have trained members of the Delta State House of Assembly on transparency and accountability on the management of the 13 per cent derivation.

The one-day retreat, which held at the Best Western Plus Elomaz Hotel, Asaba discussed issues of transparency and accountability in the management of the 13 per cent derivation.

In his keynote address, the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, described the programme which was well attended by lawmakers in the state as very important and timely.

The Speaker said, “We are very happy about this programme. It will deepen understanding of Honourable Members of the Delta State House of Assembly on the extractive industries as it relates to the Niger Delta region. Our members are happy to be part of this retreat; this programme is very important to our members.” “This retreat will impact on members of the Delta State House of Assembly positively,” the Speaker added.

He expressed gratitude to the organisers for putting the programme together and members of the House for participating actively.

In his goodwill message, the Majority Leader of the House of Assembly, Hon. Tim Owhefere also lauded the organisers of the programme, saying, “This Retreat is a welcome development. We have a lot to learn from this retreat. We must be up and doing in the discharge of our duties.”

In her presentation entitled; “Transparency and Accountability In Extractive Revenue Management In Delta State: The EITI Model,” the Assistant Director, Communications, Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Mrs. Obiageli Onuourah, recommended that the Delta State Government should re-evaluate its revenue profile with a strategic plan to exploit its full internal economic potentials.

She also recommended that the state government should re-evaluate its recurrent expenditure profile, especially the overhead costs and channel resources to sectors that would improve the living conditions of the people.

Mr. Kolawole Banwo of CISLAC, made a presentation on “Civil Society – Legislature Collaboration for Effective Revenue Management.” Members of the House of Assembly made useful contributions at the retreat