Providing Clean Water For Urban And Rural Areas

THE recent disclosure of the World Bank that Nigeria provided clean water to less than 10 per cent of its city dwellers in 2015 is a source of worry, considering the usefulness of water to human lives. What even makes it more worrisome is that the percentage has dwindled from 25 per cent that 25 years ago, a development that captures the nadir of poor provision of social services in the country.

In the report signed by the Nigeria’s Country Director, Rachid Benmessaud, it Bank said that Nigerians and some other countries had either failed to maintain infrastructure or struggled to cope with growing populations during the year under review year. According to the globe institution, the high cost of clean water risks jeopardises the ability of countries to meet the United Nations’ Sustainable Goal of providing access to safe water and affordable sanitation for all by 2030.

It further noted that more than three-quarters of those without clean water supplies lived in rural areas and that only 20 per cent had access to improved sanitation. In cities, poor people estimated three times less are likely to have clean water supply than people in better off areas. These issues came under focus at a meeting to reduce waste in water and increase sanitation in Stockholm, Sweden.

Without doubt, the disclosure of the global body on the supply of clean water to Nigerian cities does not surprise us so much for two reasons. First is that government, at both federal and state levels, has not done much in providing water for the people in the period under review. The second reason is a corollary to the first, given that the shortfall in revenue receipts in that year is often canvassed as the major encumbrance to the state governments’ efforts in delivering such social amenity to the citizenry.

Agreed that the World Bank’s report only captured a dismal percentage in 2015, but it is possible that the percentage supply of clean water to cities in the year 2016 would have been worse because the economic recession that enveloped the economy since the second quarter of that year impacted negatively on the spending powers of governments at both levels. It is, therefore, possible to conjecture that only six or seven per cent of the population was supplied with clean water if the World Bank had carried out a research on the issue in discourse, using time-tested criteria.

However, while lack of clean water supply is noticeable in cities across the country, it is more noticeable in most rural parts of the country. Rural residents do not only lack clean water supply, but are also exposed to poor sanitation. In most cases, this hapless set of people fetche drinking water and bath in the same streams or ponds, a situation which poses serious health risks to the residents.

Yet on a scale of comparison, some rural residents are much more prone to greater difficulty in accessing water supply, especially those whose communities are located far away from streams or are situated on high altitudes which make it extremely difficult to sink boreholes. Such dwellings literally subject residents to painful daily living to the extent that the possibility of bathing once a day might seem a huge luxury!

Of course, there is no denying the fact that a huge population which has been perennially deprived of a basic social amenity like clean water would remain susceptible to diseases that emanate from unclean water. This is the major reason why such diseases as river blindness and guinea worm which have been permanently eradicated in other parts of the world continue to ravage some rural areas in Nigeria.

Therefore, it is our contention that state governments’ intervention is urgently needed to address the absence of clean water, not only in the cities but also in the rural areas which harbour the largest number of Nigerians. Nigerians deserve the supply of clean water and sanitation services in order to boost their health as well as their social wellbeing.

The first step should start with the reactivation of various water schemes that served the populace between the 1970s and the 1980s, but which became dilapidated in the 1990s and thereafter, resulting from outright abandonment or the pervasive Nigerian factor that makes ineffectual, certain policies and programmes conceived to promote the public good. Besides, the governments need to set aside a percentage, probably in the region of five per cent of their annual budgets to build new water schemes, especially in the rural areas where poverty is most pronounced.

Time has come for the governments to tackle this issue headlong so that our people can live better lives and develop optimally as individuals since there is a nexus between the optimal growth and progress of individuals and the general health of a nation.