Muslims Urged To Focus On Peace, Unity In Delta

BY HOPE AKAEZUE The Senior Special Adviser to the Delta State

Governor on Special Duties, Hon. Eugene Inoaghan

has called on Muslims in Sapele and Delta State to

use the season to preach peace and unity, adding that no

development can take place in an atmosphere where love

does not exist.

According to Inoaghan, the ideals of the holy prophet

should be practiced in our daily lives, and part of it is love,

togetherness, sacrifice and selflessness.

Inoaghan equally used the occasion to commend the

Arewa community in Sapele for their understanding,

cooperation and peaceful Co existence with the people

of Sapele over the years and urged them to continue

tosupport Governor Okowa in his Administration.

“They have been part of Governor Okowa success story

and we are determine to continue this relationship and

bring more development to the state” he said.