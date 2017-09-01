BY HOPE AKAEZUE The Senior Special Adviser to the Delta State
Governor on Special Duties, Hon. Eugene Inoaghan
has called on Muslims in Sapele and Delta State to
use the season to preach peace and unity, adding that no
development can take place in an atmosphere where love
does not exist.
According to Inoaghan, the ideals of the holy prophet
should be practiced in our daily lives, and part of it is love,
togetherness, sacrifice and selflessness.
Inoaghan equally used the occasion to commend the
Arewa community in Sapele for their understanding,
cooperation and peaceful Co existence with the people
of Sapele over the years and urged them to continue
tosupport Governor Okowa in his Administration.
“They have been part of Governor Okowa success story
and we are determine to continue this relationship and
bring more development to the state” he said.