Police Nab Herdsman For Attacking Farmer

THE Delta State Police Command has arrested one

Mr Abdukarim, a Fulani herdsman, for allegdly

attacking a farmer in Otulu, Aniocha South Local

Government of the State.

The Pointer investigation revealed that incident occurred

recently when the herdsman led his cattle into

the farm of one Mr. Emmanuel who challenged him for

destroying the crops in his farm.

According to our source, a volunteer security operative

in the area said that the herdamen challenged the owner

of the farm for complaining about the intrusion on the

farm by the animals, thus he attacked the farmer with a

dagger and wounded him.

Emmanuel was however saved by neighbours who

saw him in pain, as he was rushed to hospital at Ogwashi-

Uku, where he is currently recuperating. Meanwhile, the

suspected attacker, Abdukarim, is now with the anti-Kidnapping

unit of the Delta State Police Command, Asaba.

The state police Image Maker, however, could not be

reached to verify the incident.