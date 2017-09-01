THE Delta State Police Command has arrested one
Mr Abdukarim, a Fulani herdsman, for allegdly
attacking a farmer in Otulu, Aniocha South Local
Government of the State.
The Pointer investigation revealed that incident occurred
recently when the herdsman led his cattle into
the farm of one Mr. Emmanuel who challenged him for
destroying the crops in his farm.
According to our source, a volunteer security operative
in the area said that the herdamen challenged the owner
of the farm for complaining about the intrusion on the
farm by the animals, thus he attacked the farmer with a
dagger and wounded him.
Emmanuel was however saved by neighbours who
saw him in pain, as he was rushed to hospital at Ogwashi-
Uku, where he is currently recuperating. Meanwhile, the
suspected attacker, Abdukarim, is now with the anti-Kidnapping
unit of the Delta State Police Command, Asaba.
The state police Image Maker, however, could not be
reached to verify the incident.