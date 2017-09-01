Elumelu Meets With Aniocha North PDP Leaders

FORMER member, representing Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency in the Federal House of Representative, Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu has met with the Leaders and Executive Members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The meeting, presided over by the Party Chairman in the area, Prince Victor Egbune was held recently at the PDP Secretariat at Issele-Uku, the administrative head quarters of the Local Government Area.

It was attended by Chieftains of the Party in the Area that included Chief Nkem Okwuofu, Hon. Engr. Emeka Nwaobi, Hon. Barr. Kress Njiokwuemeni, Mr. Sunday Nwaebuni, Chief Barr. Josephine Kachikwu, Barr. Andrew Odum, Hon. Chuks Oseme, Chief Jaunty Okwudi, Ogbuefi Mnamdi Mohanye, Chief Val Okafor and Mr. Emma Chinye among others.

Speaking at the occasion, Rt. Hon. Elumelu said that the meeting, which was at his instance was to felicitate with the party over the Supreme Court Judgment that affirmed the leadership of the Markafi-led National Caretaker Committee of the Party, adding that since after the congress that brought the Party Executives in the Area, he has not been able to come with a view to congratulating them.

“You know you are the ones that supported me when I want for the House of Representatives, and when I came back, I was to see you, but we went into the issue of the congress and when we were about to congratulate you the issue of the court process cropped in, “But God did it in his own way and it became pertinent for me to come to at least identify with the party and to appreciate God as well as commend you for keeping PDP in Aniocha North intact while the distraction lasted,” he stated.

He said that God in his own way used the bitter experience and the victory at the Supreme Court to unite the party at all levels in the country, even as he congratulated them for the victory and urged them not to relent in their effort towards joining the Leader of the party in Delta State, Senator (Dr). Ifeanyi Okowa to take the Party to a glorious height in the State and the Country in general.

Elumelu also used the occasion of the meeting to canvass for the continuous support of the Party for the Executive Governor of the State, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa who he described as a hard working and sincere senior brother.