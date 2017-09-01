DELTA State Chapter of Law Officers Association of
Nigeria (LOAN) has commended the state Honourable
Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice,
Barr. Peter Mrakpor for creating a conducive working
environment for lawyers in the Ministry of Justice.
LOAN made the commendation at the end of its executive
meeting held at the Ibusa Road office of the Ministry of
Justice, Asaba, Delta State capital.
The commendation which was contained in a statement
issued by the association and signed by its Chairman,
Barr. Patrick Mekako and Secretary, Barr. Thomas Anigara
respectively stated that the Honourable Attorney-General’s
contributions in creating conducive working condition
in the ministry includes provision of befitting chairs and
tables, laptops and e-library, payment of backlog of claims
and training and retraining of legal officers in the Ministry
of Justice, sponsorship of lawyers to the NBA Conference,
prompt payment of practicing fee and fees for stamp and
seal.
The association also commended the Honourable
Attorney-General for creating more departments and units
BY SUNNY DAVID THE State Government says it is committed towards
ensuring the proper sensitization of Ndi Anambra
on the content, full implementation and benefit of
the Child Rights Law.
The Commissioner for Social Welfare, Children and
Women Affairs, Dr. Mrs. Victoria Chikwelu, who gave
the assurance yesterday in Awka, during a workshop
organized by her Ministry in partnership with UNICEF,
said the Child Rights Law does not deprive parents of
their responsibilities but helps them in protecting their
children’s Rights.
While appreciating the Social Workers for their roles
in ensuring that no child stays more than two hours in
detention, Dr. Chikwelu pleaded with them to liaise with
parents and community members in disseminating the
Child Rights Law to their children.
In his speech, the Permanent Secretary in the
Ministry, Dr. Azuka Ofomata, noted that despite the fact
that the Child Rights Law was signed into law in 2004
and assented to in December 2006, the law is still yet
to be gazette.
Dr. Ofomata, unveiled that the State Government’s
decision to review, produce and distribute the book to
relevant sectors that are in partnership with UNICEF,
was borne out of the ignorance of the Law by different
stakeholders noting that some aspects of the law, like
the Family Court Law which was established in 2010 is
already functional.
While reviewing the book, a resource person and a
specialist on child protection issues, Mr. Fidelis Ekwem,
said proper knowledge of the law will enable social
workers, Assessors and parents make good decisions
in the best interest of their children.
Also speaking, the Programme Manager, Rural Water
Supply and Sanitation (RUWASSA), Mr. Victor Ezekwo,
noted that in implementing the Child Rights Law, State
Government, through RUWASSA in partnership with
UNICEF is massively rehabilitating all MDG water
projects, to ensure that school children, women and
the physically challenged in the rural areas have access
to potable water. Some of the participants, Mrs. Sabina
Izuorah, and Mr. Obiorah Igwe expressed gratitude
to the organizers for availing them the opportunity,
promising to ensure the full implementation of the law
in their communities.
HRM Obi Samuel Otiegede III, the Obi of Idumu-Ogo kingdom, receiving a project booklet from Comrade Bieni Victor, the Founder/Child Executive
Officer of Delta Cultural Initiative (DCI), world wide.
in the ministry, especially the Rape/Sexual offences/child
rights unit and the Public Advisory Services Unit, which
assists the indigent and the vulnerable in the society to get
free legal advice and free legal representation in court, saying
that those units have rendered free legal services to many
persons in the state. The statement noted that the Honourable
Attorney-General’s working relations with fellow lawyers
in the ministry is fantastic, pointing out that lawyers in the
ministry were now better placed to do their jobs.
It also called on the Honourable Attorney-General and
Commissioner for Justice to revive the car loan scheme, which
was operational in the ministry, but has since been stopped,
adding that he should ensure that legal officers who were yet
to benefit from the scheme to get the loans as it forms part
of their condition of service. LOAN, however, called on the
Delta State Government to increase the budgetary allocation
of the Ministry of Justice to enable the Honourable Attornery-
General and Commissioner for Justice, saying that “His
appointment is like putting a round peg in a round hole.”
The statement maintained that Barr. Mrakpor has done so
much in improving the welfare of legal officers in the Ministry
of Justice, “pointing out that history will not be in a hurry to
forget the Honourable Attorney-General after his tenure”.