Loan Commends Delta AG For Creating Conducive Working Condition In Ministry Of Justice

DELTA State Chapter of Law Officers Association of

Nigeria (LOAN) has commended the state Honourable

Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice,

Barr. Peter Mrakpor for creating a conducive working

environment for lawyers in the Ministry of Justice.

LOAN made the commendation at the end of its executive

meeting held at the Ibusa Road office of the Ministry of

Justice, Asaba, Delta State capital.

The commendation which was contained in a statement

issued by the association and signed by its Chairman,

Barr. Patrick Mekako and Secretary, Barr. Thomas Anigara

respectively stated that the Honourable Attorney-General’s

contributions in creating conducive working condition

in the ministry includes provision of befitting chairs and

tables, laptops and e-library, payment of backlog of claims

and training and retraining of legal officers in the Ministry

of Justice, sponsorship of lawyers to the NBA Conference,

prompt payment of practicing fee and fees for stamp and

seal.

The association also commended the Honourable

Attorney-General for creating more departments and units

BY SUNNY DAVID THE State Government says it is committed towards

ensuring the proper sensitization of Ndi Anambra

on the content, full implementation and benefit of

the Child Rights Law.

The Commissioner for Social Welfare, Children and

Women Affairs, Dr. Mrs. Victoria Chikwelu, who gave

the assurance yesterday in Awka, during a workshop

organized by her Ministry in partnership with UNICEF,

said the Child Rights Law does not deprive parents of

their responsibilities but helps them in protecting their

children’s Rights.

While appreciating the Social Workers for their roles

in ensuring that no child stays more than two hours in

detention, Dr. Chikwelu pleaded with them to liaise with

parents and community members in disseminating the

Child Rights Law to their children.

In his speech, the Permanent Secretary in the

Ministry, Dr. Azuka Ofomata, noted that despite the fact

that the Child Rights Law was signed into law in 2004

and assented to in December 2006, the law is still yet

to be gazette.

Dr. Ofomata, unveiled that the State Government’s

decision to review, produce and distribute the book to

relevant sectors that are in partnership with UNICEF,

was borne out of the ignorance of the Law by different

stakeholders noting that some aspects of the law, like

the Family Court Law which was established in 2010 is

already functional.

While reviewing the book, a resource person and a

specialist on child protection issues, Mr. Fidelis Ekwem,

said proper knowledge of the law will enable social

workers, Assessors and parents make good decisions

in the best interest of their children.

Also speaking, the Programme Manager, Rural Water

Supply and Sanitation (RUWASSA), Mr. Victor Ezekwo,

noted that in implementing the Child Rights Law, State

Government, through RUWASSA in partnership with

UNICEF is massively rehabilitating all MDG water

projects, to ensure that school children, women and

the physically challenged in the rural areas have access

to potable water. Some of the participants, Mrs. Sabina

Izuorah, and Mr. Obiorah Igwe expressed gratitude

to the organizers for availing them the opportunity,

promising to ensure the full implementation of the law

in their communities.

HRM Obi Samuel Otiegede III, the Obi of Idumu-Ogo kingdom, receiving a project booklet from Comrade Bieni Victor, the Founder/Child Executive

Officer of Delta Cultural Initiative (DCI), world wide.

in the ministry, especially the Rape/Sexual offences/child

rights unit and the Public Advisory Services Unit, which

assists the indigent and the vulnerable in the society to get

free legal advice and free legal representation in court, saying

that those units have rendered free legal services to many

persons in the state. The statement noted that the Honourable

Attorney-General’s working relations with fellow lawyers

in the ministry is fantastic, pointing out that lawyers in the

ministry were now better placed to do their jobs.

It also called on the Honourable Attorney-General and

Commissioner for Justice to revive the car loan scheme, which

was operational in the ministry, but has since been stopped,

adding that he should ensure that legal officers who were yet

to benefit from the scheme to get the loans as it forms part

of their condition of service. LOAN, however, called on the

Delta State Government to increase the budgetary allocation

of the Ministry of Justice to enable the Honourable Attornery-

General and Commissioner for Justice, saying that “His

appointment is like putting a round peg in a round hole.”

The statement maintained that Barr. Mrakpor has done so

much in improving the welfare of legal officers in the Ministry

of Justice, “pointing out that history will not be in a hurry to

forget the Honourable Attorney-General after his tenure”.