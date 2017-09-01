The Chairman, Delta
State Civil Service
Commission, Dame
Patience Nkem Okwuofu, (JP)
has enjoined civil servants in
the state to properly key
into the SMART Agenda of
the state government by
embracing ethical practices
in the state civil service
Dame Okwuofu gave the
admonition during the
monitoring exercise carried
out by the commission to
the various ministries, extraministerial
departments and
agencies in the state.
The chairman called for
punctuality among the state
workforce, stressing that
it was necessary to step up
to tempo of development in
the state through improved
service delivery by the civil
servants.
S h e d e c r i e d t h e
unbecoming attitude of
some civil servants, who had
abandoned their workplaces,
but were still on the payroll
of the state government,
saying that efforts would be
continuously geared towards
fishing out ghost workers
and over- aged civil servants
from the payroll system of
the state government so
as to create employment
opportunities for the teeming
youths in the state.
She disclosed that a new
whistle blower module had
been established in the
commission to fast track
the identification of ghost
workers and corrupt officials
in the service, adding that
there was the need for
patriotic civil servants in
the state to collaborate with
the commission through
regular exposure of any civil
servant engaged in unethical
conducts.
The chairman disclosed
that necessary machinery
had been set in motion in
the commission towards the
promotion of eligible civil
servants as and when due, to
forestall the encumbrances
of paying allowances to civil
servants owing to delays
Okwuofu To Civil Servants:
in carrying out promotion
exercises in the state civil
service, even as she urged
the various ministries and
other government agencies
to furnish the commission
with necessary briefs on
eligible staff who are due for
promotion early enough.