Okwuofu To Civil Servants: Key Into Govt’s SMART Agenda

The Chairman, Delta

State Civil Service

Commission, Dame

Patience Nkem Okwuofu, (JP)

has enjoined civil servants in

the state to properly key

into the SMART Agenda of

the state government by

embracing ethical practices

in the state civil service

Dame Okwuofu gave the

admonition during the

monitoring exercise carried

out by the commission to

the various ministries, extraministerial

departments and

agencies in the state.

The chairman called for

punctuality among the state

workforce, stressing that

it was necessary to step up

to tempo of development in

the state through improved

service delivery by the civil

servants.

S h e d e c r i e d t h e

unbecoming attitude of

some civil servants, who had

abandoned their workplaces,

but were still on the payroll

of the state government,

saying that efforts would be

continuously geared towards

fishing out ghost workers

and over- aged civil servants

from the payroll system of

the state government so

as to create employment

opportunities for the teeming

youths in the state.

She disclosed that a new

whistle blower module had

been established in the

commission to fast track

the identification of ghost

workers and corrupt officials

in the service, adding that

there was the need for

patriotic civil servants in

the state to collaborate with

the commission through

regular exposure of any civil

servant engaged in unethical

conducts.

The chairman disclosed

that necessary machinery

had been set in motion in

the commission towards the

promotion of eligible civil

servants as and when due, to

forestall the encumbrances

of paying allowances to civil

servants owing to delays

Okwuofu To Civil Servants:

in carrying out promotion

exercises in the state civil

service, even as she urged

the various ministries and

other government agencies

to furnish the commission

with necessary briefs on

eligible staff who are due for

promotion early enough.