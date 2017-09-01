Dialogue, Implementation: Solution To Nigeria’s Problems ––Ajudua

She is a princess, an Evangelist, a Barrister

and member representing Oshimili North

on the floor of the hallowed Delta State

House of Assembly. She is HON. PAT AJUDUA, the

Chief Whip of the house. In this interview with

your truly, Ajudua examined the effect of hate

speeches on Nigeria’s development and proffered

solutions to the clamour for restructuring. You

will like it…

What can you sayabout hate speech and its

impact on Nigeria’s development?

Hate speech is very bad and very

dangerousthing to indulge in. Hate speech is

embedded in wickedness, witchcraft, destruction

and even death eventually. The Holy Book, Bible

states that the tongue is so powerful and there

is life and death in the tongue. There are words

one can say that can destroy a whole nation.

There are some that can build a nation.

The emphasis must be on the need for people

to deviate from hate speeches. What has brought

Nigeria to its current situation is hate speech and

the conflict is getting more intense on daily basis.

So I don’t endorse hate speeches. For me I rather

keep quiet and seek God guidance on how to

handle a particular matter. Because you cannot

take back whatever you say. I don’t encourage

it at all. The bible tells to love one another. Yu

can see a situation whereby all kinds of negative

things are said by different people in a society

in different parts of Nigeria. I don’t want to be

specific. Let us begin to come together as one

family; as one Nigeria.

Hate speeches are dangerous and as the

Vice president, Prof YemiOsibanjo said, a

law shouldbe out in place to checkmate hate

speeches. So that when one runs foul with hate

speeches he is automatically liable to litigation.

In case of treasonable speeches, it is punishment

by death.

Beyond calls for restructuring, can you give us

a road map to a more viable Nigeria?

The solution to Nigeria’s problem is for

all to come together on one table and agree

together. Not when they discuss now and leaves,

somebody else changes the arrangement. No!

They must agree that this is what they want, sign

and implement. That is the solution to Nigeria’s

problem.

It is not about some saying restructuring while

others counter the idea. There is need for all

stakeholders to be fully represented. For all of

them to say, this is what we want, agree together,

sign together and implement together. Because

while some are clamouring for restructuring,

others are countering and as some are calling

for resources control, others are calling for

Northern control and all kinds of things. There is

need for all to come together in order to achieve

the unity we seek. Not only documentations

which we have seen so far through National

Conference.