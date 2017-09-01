She is a princess, an Evangelist, a Barrister
and member representing Oshimili North
on the floor of the hallowed Delta State
House of Assembly. She is HON. PAT AJUDUA, the
Chief Whip of the house. In this interview with
your truly, Ajudua examined the effect of hate
speeches on Nigeria’s development and proffered
solutions to the clamour for restructuring. You
will like it…
What can you sayabout hate speech and its
impact on Nigeria’s development?
Hate speech is very bad and very
dangerousthing to indulge in. Hate speech is
embedded in wickedness, witchcraft, destruction
and even death eventually. The Holy Book, Bible
states that the tongue is so powerful and there
is life and death in the tongue. There are words
one can say that can destroy a whole nation.
There are some that can build a nation.
The emphasis must be on the need for people
to deviate from hate speeches. What has brought
Nigeria to its current situation is hate speech and
the conflict is getting more intense on daily basis.
So I don’t endorse hate speeches. For me I rather
keep quiet and seek God guidance on how to
handle a particular matter. Because you cannot
take back whatever you say. I don’t encourage
it at all. The bible tells to love one another. Yu
can see a situation whereby all kinds of negative
things are said by different people in a society
in different parts of Nigeria. I don’t want to be
specific. Let us begin to come together as one
family; as one Nigeria.
Hate speeches are dangerous and as the
Vice president, Prof YemiOsibanjo said, a
law shouldbe out in place to checkmate hate
speeches. So that when one runs foul with hate
speeches he is automatically liable to litigation.
In case of treasonable speeches, it is punishment
by death.
Beyond calls for restructuring, can you give us
a road map to a more viable Nigeria?
The solution to Nigeria’s problem is for
all to come together on one table and agree
together. Not when they discuss now and leaves,
somebody else changes the arrangement. No!
They must agree that this is what they want, sign
and implement. That is the solution to Nigeria’s
problem.
It is not about some saying restructuring while
others counter the idea. There is need for all
stakeholders to be fully represented. For all of
them to say, this is what we want, agree together,
sign together and implement together. Because
while some are clamouring for restructuring,
others are countering and as some are calling
for resources control, others are calling for
Northern control and all kinds of things. There is
need for all to come together in order to achieve
the unity we seek. Not only documentations
which we have seen so far through National
Conference.