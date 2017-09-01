A Father To His Wife

In English it is translated – Provider, Nourisher and Upholder. These three words reveal clearly the obligations that a father should exercise in the lives of his children naturally. When the Lord Jesus Christ was teaching his disciples to pray in response to their request to teach them how to pray; he began by saying ‘our Father who art in heaven… along the line he said “give us this day our daily bread.” This aspect of the prayer also reveals the ‘provider status of the Father-God.’ A lot of believers can testify to this because God the Father through our Lord Jesus Christ provides spiritual protection, material provision, healing and in several other aspects of life. God also nourishes His children spiritually as they get glued to His word, relentless in prayers, fellowship with the brethren and communion with Him. “Blessed is the man that walketh not in the counsel of the ungodly, nor standeth in the way of sinners, nor sitteth in the seat of the scornful. But his delight is in the law of the LORD; and in his law doth he meditate day and night.

And he shall be like a tree planted by the rivers of water, that bringeth forth his fruit in his season; his leaf also shall not wither; and whatsoever he doeth shall prosper. The ungodly are not so: but are like the chaff which the wind driveth away.” Psalm 1:1-4.

This book of Psalm testifies to the nourishing aspect of God’s benevolence towards His children. God also upholds his children in every situation where the enemies want to cast them down and make mess of their lives.“For the arms of the wicked shall be broken: but the LORD upholdeth the righteous.” Psalm 37:17. Since the fatherhood of God to His children is expressed in the above characteristics; it is expedient that believers who are husbands should exude the same virtues toward their wives.

Who Is A Father-In-A-Husband?

A Father in a husband is that man who sees himself as a father to his wife not just as a husband who is there to lord-it-over her as if she is a maid to him just there to obey his orders at anytime. As a father to his wife, he is considerate, loving, caring, constantly by her side and always willing to listen to her, share her feelings and help to proffer solutions where necessary. He is not a husband in the negative sense that enables a lot of men to intimidate their wives and turn them to robots living with them only to obey their orders and make children. The characteristics of a father are expatiated below vis-à-vis their functions as a father in a husband.

A PROVIDER:

The word “PROVIDE” is from a Latin word “providere” meaning ‘foresee’ and ‘attend to’. It is the father’s duty to look at the future of the child and then guide him through its life’s journey to ensure that the child did not go the wrong way or follow evil groups. It is the father’s obligation to ensure that the child is educated in order to enlighten and make him self dependent as he grows. It is the father’s obligation, if death did not come at an early age to cut short the father’s life; to provide a conducive environment devoid of chaos, rancour and hooliganism within the home setting. It is the duty of the father to provide spiritual service to the child as a priest ordained by God for his immediate family. Similarly, when a woman leaves her biological father to get married to a man through that divine provision; the man automatically becomes her father. So, one of the duties the man is expected to provide for his wife to make her happy and to adequately fill the gap that the absence of her biological father had created is to function as a father unto her.

To function adequately as a father to his wife, the husband must as a matter of fact see his wife as a daughter. It is easier for a father to forgive his daughter when she does any wrong than to forgive his wife. Ordinarily, it should not be so. From experience I can boldly say that this is a fact that cannot be contested. Beginning from the first day of entering into this wonderful union, the husband should see his wife as his first daughter and be ready to tolerate her weaknesses and proffer solutions where necessary to evolve an atmosphere of peace for them to live in. This aspect must not be made an impersonal activity like some people do. There must be an interpersonal communication that will breed a blend of emotion that will make their union interdependent. So, as a provider, it is his duty to provide a loving environment with open arms to welcome his wife always, food, shelter and ensure that there is no lack of material things as much as their available resources could avail them. He must let her have a sense of belonging and feel secured with him at all times. For instance, in Deu. 8:18 the Lord said: But thou shalt remember the LORD thy God: for it is he that giveth thee power to get wealth, that he may establish his covenant which he sware unto thy fathers, as it is this day. Deu. 8:18.

In the above scripture, the Lord made it clear that it is His obligation to provide both the spiritual and physical environments conducive for His children to succeed in life and make honest wealth in as much as they willingly serve and obey him. When Peter toiled throughout the night fishing without catching even a single fish, he was frustrated. But, when the Lord appeared in the scene the story was different. He did not only catch fishes but caught a large quantity that broke his net. The Lord simply said to him ‘launch into the deep.’ In obedience, he did what the Lord instructed him to do and he got an overwhelming result that amazed him. “When Simon Peter saw it, he fell down at Jesus’ knees, saying, Depart from me; for I am a sinful man, O Lord. For he was astonished, and all that were with him, at the draught of the fishes which they had taken:” Luke 5:8-9.

A NOURISHER: the Oxford Dictionary defines ‘nourish’ thus: “to provide food or other substances necessary for growth and health.” The word itself has its root in a Latin word nutreri which means to feed or cherish. One of the words commonly used during wedding is cherish. Moreover, to nourish something such as a feeling or belief means to allow or encourage it to grow. In my own opinion, this character of the father is a part of him that models his child in such a way that he becomes a pride of the family. The child is not left alone or assumed to know what he does not know or presume to be more matured than he is at a particular time of his life. Similarly, the father-in-a-husband mentors his wife and always ready to correct her in love, guide her cheerfully in areas she is not properly informed as well as prepared to give her good counsel to keep their relationship in harmony at all times. “Husbands, love your wives, even as Christ also loved the church, and gave himself for it; That he might sanctify and cleanse it with the washing of water by the word, That he might present it to himself a glorious church, not having spot, or wrinkle, or any such thing; but that it should be holy and without blemish. So ought men to love their wives as their own bodies. He that loveth his wife loveth himself.” Eph. 5:25-27.