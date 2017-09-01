F allen Electricity Poles At Alihame-Agbor Axis, BEDC’s Insensitivity To The Plight of The People

By Fidelis Ojeme

When the industrial revolution dawned in the economic horizon of the world, especially in England precisely in 18th Century, there was an astounding invention of skillful manipulation of the labyrinthine positive and negative wires to generate wonderful flood of magnetic current from which flood of dazzling light generated.

When Michael Faraday mysteriously invented electricity, there was gradual break away from manual manipulation of machineries to electric power driven force to the machineries.

Apart from power derivable from electricity what seems to be a by product is the flood of light it generates and distributed to a community of people commercially.

In the 1950’s in the colonial era, I mean when colonial masters, white men from Great Britain (England, Wales and Scotland) the company which organized, regulated and distributed electricity and its by product light was Electricity Co-operation of Nigeria (ECN). The Services of E.C.N as they were regarded as a product and vestige of colonial mentality which should be phased out for National Electric Power Authority (NEPA). Thinking that the hood would make the monk, I mean the powers that be thought that the Nomenclature – ‘NEPA’ was scalling down the functionality of generation and distribution of power from Electricity, took another designation. This time around took the name Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN).

All these catalogues of names meant and mean nothing rather a ploy to swindle the unsuspecting consumers of their products.

A-w-ah, as if the evasive and deceptive names were not enough privatization policy stealthily crept in as Benin Division Electricity Company at a time the workforce have become apathetic and insensitive to the plight of the common man who may not have the brazen effrontery to dare the authority of BEDC as to the non-satisfactory performance to the consumers.

That the Europeans, Asians and Americans have gone vertically up in science and technology is through the deft manipulation of the power constantly driven by electricity.

In Delta State for example, the State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa’s deftly prepared SMART Agenda that connote a lot in the development of the state from the macrocosm of them, the Agenda.

The Agenda bordering on provision of skill acquisition, infrastructural development, prosperity, developing the youths towards self-gainful employment are skillfully built in the Agenda.

The provision of constant power flow tapped from electricity would give a people using the services of electricity generation the sense of belonging not

alienating such people through the insensitivity to their plight to the ancient of days of the state where our fathers were only privileged to use the oily, but clothes staining lamps.

A classic case in point for consideration is a town that was shelving off the toga of rural status to the urban classification. Can I say that BEDC has infact clandestinely become jealous of Alihame because of the gradual shift to urban status because of the citadel of learning, the College of Education, Agbor that hitherto this time was giving Alihame the lustre of speedy development.

Unfortunately, many feeble wooden electricity poles of 1970s, have fallen down and the transmission of electricity for many months running now in Alihame has remained impeded. Since the old poles have fallen down, BEDC has continuously denied the inhabitants flow of electricity in the area, resulting in unending outages.

Complaints were said to have been lodged with BEDC as to the non functionality of the electricity due to the wooden old poles that have fallen and the wires destroyed, but the complaints have each time fallen on deaf ears as a result of insensitivity to the plight of the people in the area. Those who have got skill acquisition and Youth Agricultural Entrepreneur Programme (YAEP) in Delta Amukpe Skill Acquisition Centre, returned to Alihame to practise cannot of now do so because there is no functional electricity to do so.

It is my sincere Advocacy in chief that Okowa’s administration should issue a warrant of order on BEDC to urgently come to Alihame to make electricity supply in the area to be functional for my people to partner with Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa’s government in the development of the state.

As an appendage to the foregone discourse, Agbor community comprising 56 towns and villages are by the customary law of primogeniture under the monarchial competence of the Dein of Agbor Kingdom, His Royal Majesty Dr Ikechukwu Benjamin Keagborkwuzi 1.

The 56 towns and villages have a community hall where they meet with an elected chairmen.

It is my plea that those persons who aspire to occupy the exacted seat of the leadership of the community should come with clean hands. Please excuse me I do advise that such a leader (President) should be responsible, should be a person of proven integrity, transparency, accountability and ready to carry the people along.