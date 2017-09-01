E volution Of Health Care Systems In Nigeria And Way Forward In The 21st Century

By Jennifer Vincent

Evolution is “change” and one of the most consistent phenomena of life is “change”. Change is to alter, to vary, to substitute, and to mutate. The complexity of life itself is brought about by change.

O

ur individuality is fashioned by change. In the process of gamete formation, the genes within the germ cell undergo a complex rearrangement referred to as “meiosis”. During this event, the chromatids of homologous chromosomes participate in an almost ritualistic exchange of genetic materials called “crossing-over” or “recombination”. At the end of this process, paternal and maternal genes are recombined uniquely to produce an arrangement of genes never before encountered. This ultimate change produces a unique individual generation after generation.

Whether you are an “evolutionist” or a “creationist”, change constitutes the main element of the process in which you believe. The entire theory of evolution glorifies “change”. Evolution derives its substance from the theory of “survival of the fittest”. The fittest are fittest because they have undergone change called “mutation”, which confers on them reproductive superiority in a constantly changing environment. Therefore, the “fittest” have a “selective advantage” to deal with a changed environment.

T

he creationist should remember the story of creation very well. It consisted of a series of changes. As the narrative goes, “And the earth was without form, and void; and darkness was upon the face of the deep. And the spirit of God moved upon the face of the waters. And God said, “Let there be light: and there was light” (see Genesis 1: 2- 3). Light was the very first change God brought to bear in the process of His creation. The story of God’s creation becomes even more fascinating as you read the rest of the book of Genesis. It shows how God changed the world and the beauty therein painstakingly. It also shows the changes that were introduced into our very existence when the first Humans disobeyed the instructions of God.

“Change” therefore is life itself.

T

he profession of medicine has been quite active in the arena of “change”. Health care systems undergo changes and, except for a few exceptions, the changes are for the better. The way in which we train physicians has changed. The management of disease entities changes constantly. Even the disease entities that we treat and available therapeutic modalities undergo continual changes.

Remember the “Bubonic Plague” called the “black death” in the middle ages. This is an infectious disease caused by the bacteria, Yersina pestis, is associated with high rate of fatality. It is characterized by generalized lymphadenopathy, some of which are suppurative (boils or bubos) and accompanied by intense adenitis and pneumonia. This plague, which was transmitted to humans from infected rats by rat fleas, devastated mankind then. Unless you tumble into it in old textbooks, this plague has never resurfaced in the ecology of human diseases since that time. Even the term plague has disappeared from the medical vocabulary. These days, we would have called it an “Epidemic”, easily treatable with Erythromycin or Tetracycline. Albert Camus, the 1957 Nobel laureate in Literature, immortalized this disease in his well-acclaimed 1948 novel, “The Plague”. The setting of this literary work was Algiers in North Africa.

What about Drugs? See how many changes have occurred. Until 1944 when Sir Alexander Fleming and his collaborators, Ernst Chain and Sir Howard Florey, discovered Penicillin, no antimicrobials existed for the treatment of infections. In 60 years since that time, there has been an explosion in the classes of antibiotics. As fast as we have created new classes and forms of antibiotics, so too have changes occurred in the organisms these antibiotics are meant to treat. If these organisms did not have such a propensity to change, they would have been wiped out of our existence. It is difficult for me to imagine a world without bacteria. Can you?

Health Development at Various Periods

N

igeria is made up of at least 250 linguistic groups (which some describe as ethnic groups), of which 3 are major groups comprising over 60% of the total population. Although all of these groups share common major macro-culture and macro-traditions, each evolved its own micro-culture and micro-traditions in response to prevailing environmental circumstances. Traditional medicine and healing constituted part of the microcultural evolution.

I

n pre-explorers and pre-western trader’s Nigeria, traditional medicine was the system of health care delivery. Traditional healing and medical practices included herbalists, divine healers, soothsayers, midwives, spiritualists, bone-setters, mental health therapists and surgeons. In spite of more than 150 years of introduction of Western style medicine to Nigeria, traditional healing and medical practices remain a viable part of the complex health care system in Nigeria today. In 1988, a casual survey in Benin City revealed that for every sign-post that indicated a Western-style clinic or office, there were 3 that indicated a traditional doctor. Although this traditional system of health evolved separately in different micro-cultures, there is a great deal of philosophical and conceptual similarities. The origin of diseases in Africa was simplistic. It is either an enemy had cast a spell on you or you are being punished by divine powers for your sins. Although the Arabs have had the distinction of early-organized medical services, there is no recorded evidence of the introduction of such services to Sub-Saharan Nigeria during trade interactions of the fifteenth century[1]. The same thing is true of the early Portuguese and English traders in their interactions with the Delta/Riverine areas of Nigeria during the later part of the fifteenth century.

The first record of modern medical services in Nigeria was during the various European expeditions in the early-to mid-nineteenth century. The earlier explorations of Mungo Park and Richard Lander were seriously hampered by disease. In the expedition of 1854, Dr. Baikie introduced the use of quinine, which greatly decreased mortality and morbidity among the expeditioners. It is still a subject of considerable debate whether the use of quinine by Dr. Baikie was his original discovery or whether he borrowed the idea from traditional herbalists with whom he had interacted in the course of his expeditions. Whatever is the true situation, the use of quinine both as prophylaxis against and as therapy for malaria fever, expanded exploration and trade.

T

he Emergence of Organized Health Care Services

I

t would seem from available accounts that the earliest form of Western-style health care in Nigeria was provided by doctors brought by explorers and traders to cater for their own well being.[2] The services were not available to the indigenes. It was the church missionaries that first established health care services for the people.[1] In this regard, tribute must be paid to the Roman Catholic mission, the Church Missionary Society (Anglican) and the American Baptist Mission. It is stated that the first health care facility in the county was a dispensary opened in 1880 by the Church Missionary Society in Obosi, followed by others in Onitsha and Ibadan in 1886. However, the first hospital in Nigeria was the Sacred Heart Hospital in Abeokuta, built by the Roman Catholic Mission in 1885.[1]

T

here are several anecdotal reports of practices within these missionary health care facilities to suggest that they were primarily used as tools for winning converts and expanding their followership. Consequently, these facilities were competitive rather than complementary. In spite of this fact, they were of such high quality that, by Independence in 1960, Mission-owned hospitals were more than Government-owned hospitals ( 118: 101). This high quality is also evidenced by the fact that the Seventh Day Adventist Hospital in Ilesha as well as the Wesley Guild Hospital in Ile-Ife became the nucleus of the teaching Hospital complex of a major university in Nigeria. Even today in Nigeria, the Baptist Hospitals in Ogbomsho and Eku function as referral centers in the health care delivery matrix. Because of the evangelical functions of these health care facilities, it was left for the government to organize and develop policies for general health care. It is well known that towards the end of 19th century, European powers were at war with each other for ownership of the vast rich land of Africa. They established frontiers needed to be secure and so there was a powerful British military presence in Nigeria. For the military, which was located in Lokoja, the British for therefore established medical services there. Under the Governor, Lord Lugard, Lokoja was the military headquarters in 1900. Aside from military health services, civilian services were also established and it is known that the first government hospital for civilians, the St. Margaret’s Hospital, was built in Calabar in 1889[1].