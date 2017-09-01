Who Is Coming For Your Daughter’s Hand In Wedlock?

WHAT kind of boys are running around your grown up daughters?

Are they clean shaven or fleas infested in the doors next door?

It is amazing to see some ugly ducklings whispering in the dark, trying to send messages of love in the guise of singing familiar tunes.

Will you entertain hairy- chested muscularly- built weight lifter for a futuristic son- in law?

Maybe, in the case of a group fight where real muscles are needed to settle domestic scuffles with an invading group of cultic boys, real muscles might become handy.

I prefer the handsome lads, even if they are not too literate.

But when some drug addicts come around pretending to be looking for their school mates- boys in my home, I will be furious to the extent of sending them packing, once I have an inkling they are coming around to chat my daughters up.

As a father who has in the past terrorized daughters of Eve, one understands the motives of midnight whistling, telegraphing mixed messages by whistling.

‘Ose, good morning, sir’ a friendly tenant within the neighborhood will greet you, filled with smiles. All these he is trying to do is show some fake familiarity that will enable him have access to your daughter’s heart.

There is not much you can do about the serial antics of boys these days.

Although boys will always be boys, one had passed through that boyish lane and sufficiently equipped to catch their tricks, no matter how much they think your grey hairs may have deadened your thinking faculties.

If my daughter brings home a toad for a lover or boyfriend, she will be told right there to look elsewhere for a substitute lover.

We have seen, over the years, that an ugly boy or girl will download ugly siblings.

After all said and done, a woman or husband should also add to the beauty of the furniture in the living room.

A pretty woman helps reduce the blood pressure in your system. An ugly man or woman increases or doubles any boiling anger in either partner.

Why not go for the Prince charming since the relationship is meant to be a life time affair, for better or for worse, till death do them part?

Finally, it is not my style to select who comes around for my son or daughter’s hand in marriage.

The day they disagree violently to pack themselves out of the home, I will be so neutral that any attempt to put the failed marriage on my head would be resisted with a studied silence.

If they still remember their pastor’s name and address, they had better head for his home and discuss divorce details in an atmosphere of conviviality and ailing romantic vibrations.

Don’t allow your emotions to run riot over the tipping point. It was the choice you both made and decently untie the knots without involving your parents, the innocent bystanders.

Look carefully at the young man coming for your hand in marriage. Never bring a malu or cow home. You will forever live with the misery for the rest of your living together.