When Marxist ideologist, Karl Max, held that religion is the opium of the masses, many thought he was crazy, sort of, and ungodly, at least, in the mind of those who are religious faithful. How can anyone, just anyone at all, hold that religion by which faithful say that they relate with God, is anything as evil as opium, the substance which beclouds all senses of reason and, therefore, objectivity?

Well, long before then, Socrates, the medieval-era Greek Philosopher, had reportedly said that were he to choose between poison and religion, he would not hesitate to choose the former in preference to the latter. Obviously, his reason was that while poison is deadly and can kill in an instant, religion is no less fatal in the sense that while its victim lives, he is disabled from the consistency at objective reasoning that leads to rational judgments and living. Even though not a few disagree with him, Socrates (who actually died on account of poisoning for his ‘weird’ views of life and living, at least, at that time) like Karl Max, had made his point; it was left for the world to agree or disagree with him.

As of then, so as of now; there is no universal opinion on the matter raised by any of the two critics of religion listed in the preceding paragraphs. There may never, ever be, given the strenuously divisive nature of religion and the doggedness with which critics and supporters hold dear their views on this.

Evidently, both Karl Max and Socrates have long died.

However, as in their days, so today; the place of religion and its overall importance in the life of man remains as controversial a topic as that which seeks to answer to whether the stone – even the rock – is alive or dead.

How do I mean?

Well, recently one of Nigeria’s leading national dailies reported to the effect that, in spite of the economic recession, state governments in Nigeria, in 2017, may have spent close to N136.5 billion on the sponsorship of pilgrims to this year’s hajj.

The rest, as it is said, is history.

According to the report, the expenditure consisted of the N1.5 million paid in lieu of the religious ritual by each of the 91,000 Nigerian faithful of Islamic religion involved in the current year’s undertaking. Much of that commitment, according to the tabloid, came from the public mains – public purse. The 91,000 Nigerians form part of the 1.7million pilgrims who attended this year’s hajj from the four major wind directions of the world, in Saudi Arabia.

Figures made available to the media by the authoritative National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) indicated that the approved seats and fares for states included Nassarawa State, N1, 544, 659.85; Niger, N1,525, 483.30; Ondo, N1.485, 096.07; Katsina, N1, 498, 502.70; Bauchi State, N1, 523, 122.41;Plateau, N1, 529, 036.80; Sokoto , N1, 521, 461.65 and Kwara, N1, 501, 571,27. This development came against the backdrop of the event of last year when the Buhari Presidency, in a move considered naive and totally uneconomic, approved that pilgrims to the pilgrimages in Saudi Arabia and Israel – the two so-called holy lands for faithful of Islam and Christianity, respectively, access the dollar at the exchange rate of N197, as against the official rate of N318.9 to the dollar.

Against this backdrop – of the recession, the severe limitation of funds available, the humongous factors or interests competing for the limited resources available from the public domain and the obvious necessity for applied wisdom, certain issues crop up in relation to Nigerian leaders’ ability to objectively rationalise issues whenever the matter of religion and faith crops up.

As is all too clear, there are legion questions that arise from the commitment of Nigerian leaders to pilgrimages as listed above, not the least of which is the wisdom underlying the undertaking. Questions – plenty of them, and most stoic and strident – are bound to arise from the fact of the commitment of such huge sums of money to religious rituals, especially with part of that coming from the shrinking public purse. What should be the place of religion in the life of the individual, or, indeed, the life of the nation/community/society? Is religion not a private matter? Should public officers use public facilities – funds, vehicles, etc, for instance – to further their personal religious inclinations? Does the use of public resources to fund the activities of Christian and Islamic religions not depict us as discriminatory against the other faiths? Is this apparent preferential treatment not a sign of a severe breach of our Constitution as a nation which spells out secularity/secularism as an inviolable article of faith? What have been the benefits of these religious rituals for the country and its people? Does the fact that faithful of Christianity and Islam have given ineffective leadership to Nigeria not depict the shallowness of their faiths – at least, in practice – in spite of their profuse pontifications to the contrary? Is any religion superior to another, on the basis of objectivity? Does our undue preferential inclination to these two religions – Islam and Christianity – not show our lack of faith in ourselves and our indigenous faith, than which none of these foreign ones has proven superior? Does one have to go to either Israel or Saudi Arabia, to truly know and appreciate God – the true God of creation, whom my people call Chukwu Okike Abiama, long before Europeans came around and largely helped destroy the cement that bonded my society in unfailing brotherhood? Do we realise – of the truth – that the tenets of all religions, at best, represent honest guesses of those behind them, as to how, in their view, God can be accessed and worshipped, and that their submissions can be faulted by contrary facts? Do we realise that inherent in this pilgrimage thing and the craze for it is the inadvertent secondary enslavement of our mind and economy to alien interests? Is religion the same as spirituality?

Questions, plenty of questions, the vast majority with very little prospect of ever eliciting honest answers.

Evidently, there is a great deal of confusion in our minds and hearts as a people as to where to place religion – at the primary individual level or at the heart of our collective engagement as a people? We appear to be confusing, by our action, the separate issues of religion – mere faith and all its entrapments – and spirituality – wholesome godly living, pegged on the due adherence to natural and spiritual laws. Why must we at this age, be so confused?

In this confusion, we waste public and private resources that should be vital to our economic development as a people in pursuit of shadow in the name of religions that hold no more prospect of our collective wholesome development than our collective positive resolve to always do the right and proper things, irrespective of whose ox is gored, for the sake of our collective conscience and the import of God, the all-powerful.

Do you see the foolishness of my people, my beloved people? How long can, and should, this continue?

In the mean time, join me in mourning the loss of a whopping N136 billion to this year’s hajj; money enough to help, via honest application, the cause of our national development and competitiveness.

Anyhow, in case we are in honest search of honest, responsible youths, children and adults to build our society on the basis of wholesomeness, the solution is not in religion – indigenous or foreign; it is in the prompt, total return to our sacred traditional African family system that helped us as a society, to produce morally upright competitive youths and children at the hands of our forefathers that we have ignorantly chosen to call idol worshipper and pagans. Neither religion, nor its entrapments can, on their own, transform our society. The solution is in our early comprehensive return to proper child upbringing as was inherent in our traditional society. We pretend and deny this fact at our own inevitable peril.