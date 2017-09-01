Kalu Uche Joins Delhi Dynamos

FORMER Nigeria international, Kalu Uche, has joined Indian Super League (ISL) side Delhi Dynamos, the club confirmed on Thursday.

Uche returns to India having previously donned the colours of FC Pune City where he scored four goals in 11 appearances.

The 34-year-old last played for Spanish side Almeria, having also enjoyed stints in Poland, Switzerland, Turkey and Qatar – he will now be aiming to lead Delhi Dynamos to glory in the fourth edition of the ISL.

“I am happy to welcome Kalu to the Delhi Dynamos squad this year. Kalu brings a lot of experience to the team having played for Nigerian national team, has had over 175 appearances for Almeria, as well as having played in the ISL in 2015.

He will bring toughness both mentally and physically to the team and I look forward to seeing him make a mark on the ISL this year,” Delhi Dynamos Director Rohan Sharma told the club’s official website.