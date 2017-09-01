Government House Staff, Political Associates Surprise CPS on His Birthday

BY LUCY EZELIORA

It was indeed a moment of celebration on Thursday, September 7, 2017, as staff, political associates, security personnel and others stormed Governor Okowa’s Chief Press Secretary(CPS) Mr, Charles Aniagwu’s Office to give him a surprise birthday cake andother gifts and packages.

The celebrant, waho could not express his feelings in words alone, amid the surprise birthday celebration disclosed to The POINTER ENTERTAINMENT that he was grateful to God for keeping him this far. Mr Aniagwu penned his emotions down with his Colleagues, media friends and well wishers. His word “Happy birthday to me!!Thank you Lord for the gift of life!!Thank you, father, for your love and immense blessings in my life!!Thank you for making me me!!Thank you for making me in your own split image!. I am Surprise !! I am short of words. I just want to say thank you to all my staff, my amazing friends and colleagues, political associates and others that came to celebrate with me!!Thank you for giving peace at all times!! You all rock my world!! As I add another year…my mouth is full of thanks to God!!If my body were full of mouths, it won’t still be enough to sing God praises and say thank u!! Because your steadfast love never ceaseth in my life!!It’s new every morning!!Thank you for another glorious year and more glorious years to come. I have every reason to give you thanks. God’s first love,” he disclosed.

He also expressed his profound gratitude to his staff, political associates and media friends who have been by his side at all times, Speaking he said, God will continue to strengthen everyone. You are all wonderful.

Among those who graced the surprise birthday includes, Government House, Press Unit P.R.O, Mr Harold Ojji, the Special Assitant on Media to Delta State Governor ,Mr. Nelson Egware, Political aide on Special Duties (Media) Mr Ossai Ovie Success and other invitees

The Pointer Entertainment crew is wishing Aniagwu a glorious birthday and long life.