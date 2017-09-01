School Of Journalism For Promising Journalists

BY CHIDINMA ASIANA/OKEH LOIS

THE Director of Studies, Regal Institute of Journalism, (R.I.J) Agbor, Headquarters of Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State, Dr. (Chief) Joshua Obi Chiejile has said that opportunities abound for promising journalists as well for those interested in art of writing to get sound education in Journalism at an affordable cost in the only known School of Journalism in South-South Geopolitical Zone, Regal Institute of Journalism (R.I.J), Agbor.

Dr. Obi Chiejile made the call in a media chat with newsmen at Agbor in the area at the weekend.

He pointed out that R.I.J which, he said, is affiliated to the Chartered Professional Examinations Board, (CPEB) Benin, offers courses leading to the award of Diploma within two/three years.

The Director of Studies disclosed that full time, part time, weekend and online courses using the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (R.I.J) 1955-1977 Syllabus, are available at No 2, Odeh Street, Agbor.

Eleven Subjects which, he said, include English (1-3), Journalism 1-3, Literature in English, Law of the Press, Mass Communication, Development Studies I & II, comprising Sociology, Economics, Political Science, Religious Education, History/Geography, Public Relations and Computer Literacy.

While stating that the pioneer students graduated in November last year, said that the requirements for admission, going on now are the same as the qualifications for entry into Universities and Polytechnics anywhere in the world.

Further information about admission formalities can be obtained from the Director of Studies.