Resident Doctors’ Strike: Delta Takes Steps To Lessen Effects On Patients

AS part of measures to mitigate the effects of the ongoing indefinite strike action embarked upon by Resident Doctors under the aegis of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), the Delta State Government has directed the State Teaching Hospital, Oghara to continue to render services to patients.

This was contained in a statement, signed by Mr. Ojebo Donald, Public Relations Officer, Ministry of Health, Asaba.

According to the statement, the hospital remains operational to enable it attend to the health needs of patients as outpatient services were still running, as well as the diagnostic services such as the radiology and laboratory services.

It further stated that patients who had been on admission were not asked to leave the wards, but said that the hospital would not be able to admit new patients into the wards due to the strike action.

Some patients, so far have commended the government and the hospital management for the services provided, in spite of the strike.

The statement re-echoed the state government’s position on the strike action, that dialogue remained the best means of resolving industrial disputes and urged the doctors to always avail themselves of government’s open door policy of resolving industrial disputes and avoid strikes in future.

“The Government of Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa remains committed to meeting the health needs of all Deltans and residents alike, which was evident in its creation of an enabling environment for health personnel in the institution to continue to render quality and affordable services,” the statement stated.

A new Chief Medical Director (CMD) has been appointed to pilot the affairs of the hospital, and the approval and release of over N200m as grant to address some major issues facing the institution, approval of skipping for medical doctors, reinstatement of teaching allowance for resident doctors and upward review of the entry point for newly employed Consultants from Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) 5 Step 4 to Step 6.