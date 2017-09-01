Okowa Bags UI 2016 Alumnus Of The Year Award, To Deliver 35th Annual Lecture

BY MONDAY UWAGWU

FOR his revolutionary cost-efficient leadership style, particularly in the health and job and wealth creation sectors, Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has earned the prestigious award of the 2016 Alumnus Award of the University of Ibadan, (UI), his alma mater. By the development, Okowa joins the rare league of the winners of the rare award, and the second such laureate, after former Governor of Edo State and National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress ,(APC), Chief John Odigie Oyegun, earned the inaugural edition.

As a befitting cap to the award, Okowa now has the privilege to deliver the 35th edition of the annual lecture of the university, the first of its kind in the history of the country.

As the UI guest lecturer, Okowa joins the plum league of high-heeled Nigerians to mount the podium on that account. He follows in the footsteps of such brass as late Prof. Chinualumogu Achebe; late Dr. Kenule Saro-Wiwa; Chief Emeka Anyaoku; Prof Grace Alele Williams; Dr. Michael Omolayole; Alhaji Shehu Musa and board room genius, Gamaliel Onosode.

An official statement to this effect sent via the Short Message Service (SMS) on the subscriber Identification Module (SIM) of the Global System of Telephony (GSM) by the National President of the University of Ibadan Alumni Association, Dr. Kemi Anthony Emina, said the award presentation, due on September 16, would be preceded by the annual lecture. The SMS was sent to The Pointer yesterday from Ibadan, the operational headquarters of the secretariat of the alumni association.

Okowa, who graduated with the Bachelor’s Degree in Medicine and Surgery (MBBS) at a mere 22 years from the UI, is expected to dwell on “Good Governance for Wealth Creation and Sustainable Development: Experiences and Lessons.”

Dr Emina, himself a Philosophy graduate of the premier university, says the lecture will hold at the popular Trenchard Hall, beginning from 4pm. The UI Alumni National President added that Okowa, on arrival, would pay courtesy calls on the Governor, of Oyo State , Abiola Adeyemi Ajimobi, and the Vice –Chancellor of the university, before delivering the high profile lecture.

Emina stressed that the governor would also lay the foundation of a multi-purpose auditorium.

According to him, “the annual lecture is a privilege usually accorded worthy alumnus of the university to give back to the university after he must have been adjudged to be a worthy ambassador of the institution.”

Emina said the choice of Okowa was anchored on two alluring reasons- his inimitable consistent positive identification with the institution and the cause of its alumni, as well as his revolutionary initiatives in the health sector, particularly with regard to the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and the contributory Health Insurance Scheme of his administration, which has set Delta apart, for good cause, among its contemporaries, in lieu of effective health care delivery.

The insurance scheme is meant to answer to the basic questions of access and quality of health care delivery from the public mains. Okowa, short on the inauguration of his administration on May 29, 2015, established the Job Creation Office through which it has created a pool of skilled young entrepreneurs in sundry fields, including commercial agriculture.

As a member of the Senate, the upper chamber of the bicameral National Assembly (NASS) and Chairman of its Committee on Health, he was instrumental to the establishment of the National Health Insurance Scheme, and the pivot of the first National Health Summit in the history of the country.