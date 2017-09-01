Asaba NSE Wives Partner With ACTDA On Environmental Cleanliness

BY ANDREW IKEHI

AS part of efforts aimed at keeping Asaba, the Delta State Capital Clean, Wives of Members of the Nigeria

Society of Engineers (NSE) Asaba chapter have pledged their commitments towards partnering with the Asaba Capital Territory Development Agency (ACTDA)

The partnership, The Pointer reports, recently yielded the desired results as the Wife of the Chairman of the state Chapter of the Society, Mrs Blessing Ofoeyeno unbehalf of the society, Donated some Environmental materials to the Agency in Asaba.

Speaking at the event, Mrs. Ofoeyeno and her group said that they were prepared to partner with the Agency in any area that would enchance the beauty of the State capital and its environ.

The Director General of the Agency,chief Clement Ofuani While Receiving The Materials, thanked the group for the gesture just as he enjoined other well meaning Deltans,coopate organisations NGO’s to emulate the group. Chief Ofuani expressing appreciation to the group for the partnership deal, said it will go a long way in enhancing the effirts of the state government in that direction, adding that officers of the agency would no be properly equipped in doing tgeir job. Our correspondent reports that Items donated included crested Vest reflective vests as well as some sweeping broom.