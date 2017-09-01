Delta AG, Mrakpor, Gets Kudos For Free Legal Aid To Public

THE Delta State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Peter Mrakpor has received commendation for setting the ministry on a high pedestal and for rising to the defence of the poor and vulnerable persons against abuse and oppression.

The commendation was made by lawyers in the public service under the auspices of Law Officers Association of Nigeria (LOAN), Delta State Chapter, held in Asaba, at the end of its Executive meeting.

In a statement signed by the state Chairman of the Association, Patrick Mekako Esq and Secretary of the professional group, Thomas Anigara Esq. respectively, gave kudos to Barr. Peter Mrakpor for the several innovations injected into the system to protect the rights of the people especially their rights to access to justice and for the acceleration of the process of justice delivery in the state.

The body also commended the Attorney-General for creating a conducive working environment for lawyers in the ministry which they listed to include provision of laptops for every legal officer in the ministry with electronic law library to facilitate prompt legal research, provision of chairs, tables and workstation for staff, training and re-training of legal officers in specific areas of the Law through sponsorship of its members to Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) conferences, including mediation courses, as well as payment of practicing fees and fees for stamp and seal for all lawyers in the ministry.

On the creation of several new units and departments in the ministry especially the Rape/Sexual Assault/Child Rights Unit to defend and protect victims of rape and domestic violence, the Public Advisory Services Unit of the m ministry, which renders free legal advice to members of the public, the group said the move was proactive as it underscores the present administration legal mantra, that the rights of the people to access to justice and legal representation was its concern. The statement disclosed that the Public Advisory Services Unit has assisted several indigent and vulnerable persons in the state to get free legal advice and probono legal representation in court.

The law officers,while expressing satisfaction with the cordial and robust working relationship between the Attorney-General and lawyers in the Bar, especially state counsel, pointed out that such relationship is a good omen for the state as lawyers in the ministry are now better motivated to perform their duties.

The sssociation also called on the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice to revive the car loan scheme which was operational in the ministry but has since stopped, adding that he should ensure that legal officers who were yet to benefit from the scheme get the loans as it forms part of their condition of service.

LOAN, however, called on the Delta State Government to increase the budgetary allocation of the MMnistry of Justice to enable the Attorney-General carry out his laudable plans for the Ministry and the entire state.

The association commended the Delta State Governor, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa, for appointing Barr. Peter Mrakpor as Honorable Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice saying that “his appointment is like putting a round peg in a round hole”.

The statement maintained that Barr. Mrakpor has done much in improving the welfare of legal officers in the Ministry of Justice, pointing out that “history will not be in a hurry to forget the Honorable Attorney-General after his tenure.”