Delta Begin Youth Games Title Defence By Winning Two Gold Medals

CHRISTIAN EZE

TEAM Delta has won two gold and one bronze medals at the on – going National Youth Games taking place at the University of Ilorin sports complex. Ilorin, the Kwara State capital in the first major event of the youth games.

Delta is the defending champion of the national event that involves youths within the age bracket of 17 and below, having won it from inception in 2013 at Abuja and went on to win the second edition in Ilorin last year and are now set to defend the trophy being contested by many other states, especially the host state that would do all within her reach to exploit all possible avenues to win the game on a very clean slate.

The first two gold medals appear to be a signal of what Delta, the leading state in sports development across the federation, is prepared to do in the tournament as many are already predicting that it will be difficult to outplay them in the games.

The medals came from cycling as Ikoko Loveth won the first gold Road Race female event and Odiase Chibuzor who also won the bronze in same event.

Delta equally won the gold medal in the male event of the Cycling Road Race via Azeez Olatunji.

The coach of the Cycling Association in the State, Coach Kingsley, thanked God for the good record at the beginning of the games and hoped that many more gold medals would be won by the state in order to win the overall trophy again.