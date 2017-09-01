THE management of
Delta State Oil Producing
Areas Development
Commission, (DESOPADEC),
has handed over a
six- classroom block and an
administrative building to
the Umuebu Community in
Ukwuani Local Government
Area of Delta State, built in
2015, for the Community
Secondary School.
Speaking at the event, the
Executive Director, Social
Services Development, Hon
Ochor Chris Ochor ,called
on the community to see
that the community protects
the structure to ensure
that the purpose of while it
was built is achieved.
He reminded the community
leaders who attended
the ceremony of the handover,
that the government
through the commission, is
committed to much other
community, and as such,
they have to ensure that the
completed project is well
protected.
Speaking earlier, the
Managing Director of the
Commission, Olorogun Williams
Makinde said that the
decision to handover the
building to the community
to enable the students and
staff to have a good leaning
environment.He advised
the community leaders to
go the extra mile to ensure
that chairs are provided for
the children to sit.
Also Speaking, the Executive
Director, Projects Mr.
Philip Gbasin, spoke in the
same vain, as protection of
government properties in
their area will encourage
for more projects.
The ceremony, which was
held in the boardroom of
the commission, had the
delegates of Umuebu community
leaders of Comrade
Mr Okuchuku Solomon ,Mr
Enede Ocheli,Chief Onyedi
.D.Eneluore Sule,Chief Idese
Michael,Chief Uwaesioke
Robert.