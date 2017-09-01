DESOPADEC Hands Over Completed Classroom, Administrative Block to Umuebu Community

THE management of

Delta State Oil Producing

Areas Development

Commission, (DESOPADEC),

has handed over a

six- classroom block and an

administrative building to

the Umuebu Community in

Ukwuani Local Government

Area of Delta State, built in

2015, for the Community

Secondary School.

Speaking at the event, the

Executive Director, Social

Services Development, Hon

Ochor Chris Ochor ,called

on the community to see

that the community protects

the structure to ensure

that the purpose of while it

was built is achieved.

He reminded the community

leaders who attended

the ceremony of the handover,

that the government

through the commission, is

committed to much other

community, and as such,

they have to ensure that the

completed project is well

protected.

Speaking earlier, the

Managing Director of the

Commission, Olorogun Williams

Makinde said that the

decision to handover the

building to the community

to enable the students and

staff to have a good leaning

environment.He advised

the community leaders to

go the extra mile to ensure

that chairs are provided for

the children to sit.

Also Speaking, the Executive

Director, Projects Mr.

Philip Gbasin, spoke in the

same vain, as protection of

government properties in

their area will encourage

for more projects.

The ceremony, which was

held in the boardroom of

the commission, had the

delegates of Umuebu community

leaders of Comrade

Mr Okuchuku Solomon ,Mr

Enede Ocheli,Chief Onyedi

.D.Eneluore Sule,Chief Idese

Michael,Chief Uwaesioke

Robert.