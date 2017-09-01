Delta’s Environmental Challenges

SCRIPTS BY MONDAY UWAGWU

THAT Delta State has legion

environmental and related

challenges is understandable-its

peculiar terrain makes it vulnerable

to some of the natural elements of

environmental hazards associated

with its natural region, based on its

climatic exposure. From the brackish

mangrove swamps of the southerner

tips of its location through the rich

tropical evergreen forests of its

central belt to the balding emerging

grasslands of the northern fringes,

the state is naturally susceptible to

one challenge or the other.

In the southern axis, for example,

the unusually heavy precipitation

occasioned by the high humidity of

its proximity to such water mass as

the Atlantic Ocean and the proximity

of the aquefa-the water-bearing

table to the surface of the soil,

imply that it is naturally vulnerable

to flooding and its legion, at times,

dangerous, consequences, while in

the central district, the table land and

the impact of the huge forest cover

makes the area unduly susceptible to

water logging and flooding, though,

evidently on a much lower scale than

in the proximate southern area.

As for the northern fringes, the

area, having lost its once enviable

forest canopy, is now vulnerable

to both wind and water erosion as

well as flooding. It is probably on

this account that some of the worst

environmental challenges in the

state-at least on the scale of expanse

and effects-are located in this part

of the state; evidently, a good part

of the explanation for this equally

finds situation in the undulating nature of the

topography.

Given the facts itemised in the preceding

paragraphs, it is understandable that the

state, particularly on account of its specific

location within the horse latitudes (that is 23

½ Degrees North and South of the Equator) is

unusually vulnerable to many environmental

challenges, including, flooding, erosion, water

logging and padding. Other challenges-natural

and artificial -include waste generation and

management, deforestation, environmental

sanitation, Climate Change and its effects and

noise pollution, the last of which is so common

place that it is now virtually associated with our

emergent culture as people.

In response to the fact of the existence of these

environmental challenges, the administration

of Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa has had to apply

principle and import of its operational code,

the SMART Agenda , to address some of the

challenges by way of remedial action.