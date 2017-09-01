SCRIPTS BY MONDAY UWAGWU
THAT Delta State has legion
environmental and related
challenges is understandable-its
peculiar terrain makes it vulnerable
to some of the natural elements of
environmental hazards associated
with its natural region, based on its
climatic exposure. From the brackish
mangrove swamps of the southerner
tips of its location through the rich
tropical evergreen forests of its
central belt to the balding emerging
grasslands of the northern fringes,
the state is naturally susceptible to
one challenge or the other.
In the southern axis, for example,
the unusually heavy precipitation
occasioned by the high humidity of
its proximity to such water mass as
the Atlantic Ocean and the proximity
of the aquefa-the water-bearing
table to the surface of the soil,
imply that it is naturally vulnerable
to flooding and its legion, at times,
dangerous, consequences, while in
the central district, the table land and
the impact of the huge forest cover
makes the area unduly susceptible to
water logging and flooding, though,
evidently on a much lower scale than
in the proximate southern area.
As for the northern fringes, the
area, having lost its once enviable
forest canopy, is now vulnerable
to both wind and water erosion as
well as flooding. It is probably on
this account that some of the worst
environmental challenges in the
state-at least on the scale of expanse
and effects-are located in this part
of the state; evidently, a good part
of the explanation for this equally
finds situation in the undulating nature of the
topography.
Given the facts itemised in the preceding
paragraphs, it is understandable that the
state, particularly on account of its specific
location within the horse latitudes (that is 23
½ Degrees North and South of the Equator) is
unusually vulnerable to many environmental
challenges, including, flooding, erosion, water
logging and padding. Other challenges-natural
and artificial -include waste generation and
management, deforestation, environmental
sanitation, Climate Change and its effects and
noise pollution, the last of which is so common
place that it is now virtually associated with our
emergent culture as people.
In response to the fact of the existence of these
environmental challenges, the administration
of Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa has had to apply
principle and import of its operational code,
the SMART Agenda , to address some of the
challenges by way of remedial action.