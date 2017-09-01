2019: Embark On One-On-One Campaign For Okowa

AHEAD of the 2019 general elections, the leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Emevor and National Commissioner, representing South- South in the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC), Barr. Paul Oweh, has urged party faithful to embark on one-on-one campaign, selling the programmes of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to the people.

Dr. Oweh made the call on Sunday, when he played host to members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ward 7, Emevor, Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Those who attended the meeting were top government functionaries from the ward, including the Vice Chairman of the Local Government , Hon. Anthony Odhe; the Special Assistant to the Governor on Media, Comrade Nelson Egware; the Special Assistant to the Governor on Special Duties, Comrade Frank Oghor; the Chairman of the party in the area, Prince Godwin Ogorugba and his executive members.

Speaking at the occasion, Dr. Oweh thanked party faithful for their support since 1999, noting that he took advantage of the Sallah holiday to host the meeting, assuring that the leadership of the party would do everything possible to attract development to the area . Oweh urged party faithful to work assiduously to re-elect Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for a second term in 2019.

He assured aspiring councillors of free and fair primaries in the upcoming local government polls, adding that the party will adopt option A-4 open ballot system where there was no consensus.

The Isoko North PDP boss, Prince Godwin Ogorugba, in his goodwill message, charged party faithful to rally round Dr. Oweh and other leaders to maintain the winning streak of the party in the ward. He reiterated the party’s readiness to organise free, fair and credible primaries that will be acceptable to all stakeholders in the upcoming council polls.

Also speaking, Hon. Anthony Odhe urged the party members to support Dr. Oweh as leader of the party in the ward. He stressed that the PDP in Emevor ward will continue to support the SMART Agenda of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

In a vote of thanks, the ward Chairman of the party, Mr. Victor Oyibotha thanked Dr. Oweh hosting them and pledged the party’s continued support to the Okowa administration.