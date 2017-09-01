Stop Inciting Public, Verify Your Facts Before You Go Public

IN a swift response to an allegation by one Yusuf Musa Ardo, Publicity Secretary of Miyetti Allah Kautahore, on BBC Hausa Service broadcast on Saturday, September 9, 2017, that since January 2017, 150 herdsmen had been killed and 350 cows were slaughtered by communities in Delta State, the Commissioner of Police, Delta State Police Command, CP Zanna M. Ibrahim, has said that the narrative was false, misleading and a calculated attempt to incite a section of the public against the police and communities in the state.

The CP, who was greatly saddened by the hitherto pockets of unnecessary skirmishes and reprisal attacks which had resulted in the unfortunate loss of lives of 10 herdsmen and seven members of the communities, as well as destruction of farmlands, theft and slaughter of cattle and thereby creating tension in the affected communities, between January 2017 to date, frowned at the irresponsible act of misinforming the public by inflating the figure of casualties suffered by the herdsmen while at the same time mischievously remaining silent on that suffered by the communities.

He, however, in an official statement, said that the state was relatively peaceful now, owing to a number of measures which include regular stakeholders/town hall meetings and setting up of conflict resolution committee at identified flash points by the command, in conjunction with the state government and other key actors.

The CP, while emphasising that peaceful resolution of conflicts should always be pursued as the best and lawful option, called on the

public to disregard the false and inciting claims of Miyetti Allah Katauhore, through its publicity secretary, noting that they should continue to follow the path of peace at all times as the command continually and consciously makes effort to serve them better.”