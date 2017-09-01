Delta Win Three Gold In Swimming, Advance In Basketball

BY CHRISTIAN EZE

DELTA State have won three gold and a silver medals in the four swimming competitions completed yesterday at the Ilorin stadium to boost the capacity of the team to defence of the National Youth Games trophy won last year in the same venue.

The swimming events which were in different categories were scheduled for two days, starting from yesterday and today with four events per day and Team Delta were able to secure three of the gold medals competed for yesterday and got a silver medal in the fourth one due to complacency on the part of the swimmer.

Evelyn Nmor won the first gold medal in 50M breast stroke female category, just as her team mate ,Chukwuka Oduni, equally won the silver medal in the male category of the same 50M breast stroke. Okpochim Anita won another gold medal in female 100M freestyle to increase the gold harvest and Abanum Praise made it up with a third win in female 50 M freestyle.

The gold medals hunt continues today at same venue with another four events to be completed and the team was optimistic yesterday that they will secure the gold to prove their worth i the game of swimming.