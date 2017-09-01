South South Challenges Take Centre Stage, As Okowa, Wike, Udom Parley In Asaba

BY FIDELIS EGUGBO

GOVERNORS of Delta, Rivers and Akwa Ibom states, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, Nyesom Wike and Emmanuel Udom, respectively, have resolved to work for the overall interest of the nation.

Rising from a closed-door meeting that lasted from 2 pm to 3.15 pm, the three governors stated that it was in the interest of the nation and to boost economic activities in the South- South region, it is important that the area remained peaceful.

Briefing the press after the meeting which took place at the Government House, Asaba, Governor Udom of Akwa Ibom State, who was accompanied by his colleagues, disclosed that security of the region and the revival of the BRACED (Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross Rivers, Edo, Delta) Commission were the main issues discussed at the meeting.

According to him, “we are principally here to discuss economic issues as they affect the region; on behalf of our colleagues in the South South states; we met to see how we can revive the BRACED Commission and boost security in the region.”

“There is the need for us to ensure that the area is safe, with the increase in the quantum of oil production, there is need to boost security in the region in the interest of our region and the country,” he said.

He emphasised, “Mainly, we looked at economic issues, how to revive the BRACED Commission and the issue of security in the region.”

Governors Udom and Wike arrived Government House, Asaba ,through the Asaba Airport and were received by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa at exactly 2 pm from where they proceeded for a closed door meeting.