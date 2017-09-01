PDP Won’t Relent In Enhancing Quality Life For Deltans –SSG

THE Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Hon. Festus Ovie Agas has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)- led administration was doing its best to enhance quality of lives in the state and will not relent in that regard.

Speaking at the second phase of empowerment programme put together by elected and appointed political office holders in Ughelli North Local Government Area and inauguration of PDP Grassroots Mobilisation Executive for Ughelli Ward 6, 2 the SSG assured Deltans of the commitment of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to developing all sectors of the state’s economy.

He stated that despite the recession, Delta State had witnessed tremendous growth under the PDP, emphasising that all that was required was the unflinching support of the people, particularly in the area of peace and security ,as no meaningful development caouldthrive in an atmosphere of crisis and commended his other elected and appointed political office holders in Ughelli North for putting resources together to empower faithful constituents, noting that the cash presentation was to assist the 100 beneficiaries grow their small and medium scale businesses.

The members representing Ughelli North 1 and 2 in the Delta State House of Assembly, Samuel Mariere and Eric Oharisi, said Nigerians had learnt a bitter lesson and now know that there was no alternative to PDP.

The two lawmakers, while calling on Deltans to sustain their support for the Okowa -led administration, reminded the people of the need to say ‘no’ to hunger, but prosperity for all, which they said the SMART Agenda of the PDP led government in the state promotes.

Mariere and Oharisi disclosed that the inauguration of the 17- member sensitisation committee for each of the 37 units in Ughelli Ward 6, 2 was to further mobilise the grassroots for PDP, ahead of the forthcoming elections, as well as preach the message of peace, unity and sustained support for Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

The former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Dr. Steve Oru and a former Commissioner for Lands and Surveys in the state, Chief Fred Majemite, said that the empowerment exercise will go round all the 11 wards in Ughelli North Local Government Area, disclosing that in each of the wards, 100 persons were being empowered as a way of appreciating the support of the people for the PDP.

Dr. Oru and Chief Majemite charged the people of Ughelli North and indeed Deltans to continue to promote good governance, which the PDP stands for, stressing that Governor Okowa’s visionary leadership had brought peace and infrastructural growth in the state.

They said that the empowerment packages were in line with the policies of the state government towards making Deltans self reliant.

The PDP Chairman in Ughelli North, Mr. Lawrence Agbatutu and the Chairman, PDP Ward 6, 2, Mr. Clement Ikpedia congratulated the beneficiaries for the empowerment and charged them to use it judiciously.

While unanimously passing a vote of confidence on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and elected and appointed political office holders in Ughelli North, the PDP chairmen promised full support for the re-election of the governor for a second tenure in office for equity, justice and fair play.

Others who spoke also commended the visionary leadership of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, as well as the elected and appointed political office holders for the empowerment programme.