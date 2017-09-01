Low Students’ Turnout As Public, Private Primary Schools Resume

By Sunday Egede/Innocent Osakwe/Patrick Mgbodo/Faith Okonweze/

Rachel Anikwushe

Public and private primary and secondary schools in Delta State, yesterday, resumed for the 2017/2018 academic session with low turnout of students and pupils recorded in most of the schools visited.

Schools visited by The Pointer crew included Igumbor Otiku Secondary School, Agbor Model Primary School and Ogbemudein Model Secondary School all in Agbor; Pere Plangue Nursery and Primary School, Boji-BojiOwa; Ani-NshiPrimary School, Onihe Primary School, Comprehensive Secondary School and Nshiagu College, all in Ogwashi-Uku; Uzoigwe Primary School, Zappa Mixed Secondary School, Asagba Mixed Secondary School, West End Mixed Secondary School and Happy Day Nursery and Primary School, all in Asaba.

When The Pointer visited Pere Planque Nursery and Primary School at about 7.28 am parents were seen taking their children to their respective classes in large numbers, while the same could not be said of Igumbor Otiku Secondary School, Agbor Model Primary School and Ogbemudein Model Secondary School as the turnout of students and pupils was not impressive as at the time The Pointer visited.

At Ogwashi-Uku, teachers and headmistresses were seen at their duty posts in Onihe Primary School, putting things in order. Teachers, who spoke to our correspondent on the condition of anonymity, said that they were ready to commence academic activities once the pupils start coming to school.

The story was the same at Ani-Nshi Primary School, Comprehensive Secondary School and Nshiagu College, where teachers had also resumed and were waiting for students to resume for academic work to start, just as teachers, who spoke to The Pointer, called on the students and pupils to resume school without delay.

In a chat with newsmen, the Principal of Zappa Basic Secondary School, Mrs. Felicia Aghwadoma, disclosed that the poor turnout of students can be attributed to the early morning showers of yesterday, which, according to her, made it difficult for students to resume on time, adding that the school management meeting was expected to hold shortly for the assignment of teachers to their new classes, in preparation for lectures which would begin today.

While lamenting the issue of vandalism in the school during the holidays, Aghwadoma said that some school facilities, including a computer laboratory, which was donated by a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) to the school in the last academic secession had been lost to vandals, adding that, the establishment of new schools in the state was expected to decongest the already over-populated classrooms, to allow for a more conducive learning atmosphere for students.

In a similar development, the headmistress of Uzoigwe Primary School, Asaba, Mrs. Patience Dunkwu, attributed the low academic activities in the school on the first day of resumption to the clean up exercise visibly going on in the school, adding that, it was expected that there would be an improvement in the academic performance of students in the new academic session, even as she appealed to relevant authorities to provide chairs and tables for pupils in the school.

Elsewhere, Mrs. Sandra Enyegor, who spoke for the Principal of West End Mixed Secondary School, decried the dilapidated condition of infrastructure in the school, which, according to her, necessitated the continuation of the morning and afternoon sessions in the school. She said that taht had put immense pressure on the few infrastructure in the school, stressing that the government should come to their rescue by providing better learning environment for students in the school.

However, when our press crew visited Happy-Day Nursery and Primary School, Asaba, parents were seen dropping off their children, who were all eager to resume for the new academic session.