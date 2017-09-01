Baby Dedication – Yoke Of Bondage

It is only the knowledge of the truth, as spoken by Jesus, that will make all believers in Christ, free from being entangled in the yoke of bondage of the law; one of this yoke of bondage is the so-called ‘’baby dedication’’ which is now a common practice in most churches. In JOHN 1:12, it is written, and I quote, ‘’FOR THE LAW WAS GIVEN BY MOSES, BUT GRACE AND TRUTH CAME BY JESUS CHRIST.’’ This grace, apart from bringing salvation to all men, will also have all men to come unto the knowledge of the truth, as written in 1 TIMOTHY 2:4, and I quote,’’WHO WILL HAVE ALL MEN TO BE SAVED AND TO COME UNTO THE KNOWLEDGE OF THE TRUTH.’’It means SALVATION WITHOUT THE KNOWLEDGE OF THE TRUTH IS NOT PROFITABLE TO ANY BELIEVER IN CHRIST!

In LUKE 2:22, it is written that that Jesus was brought to Jerusalem, as a child, to be presented to the Lord, but this scripture is being wrested by Satan and it is now being misinterpreted, by most pastors to mean that every child, born of any woman, who is a believer in Christ, must be brought to the church for dedication. Dedication by dictionary definition, simply means the act of setting apart to some sacred purpose. Jesus says people err, not knowing the scripture nor the power of God-MATTHEW 22:29. It is only the knowledge of the truth that can set us free from error in doctrine. The truth is that, the presentation of the child Jesus to the Lord, in the temple, was to fulfil the law of Moses,written in EXODUS 13:2, and I quote, ‘’ SANCTIFY UNTO ME ALL THE FIRSTBORN , WHATSOEVER OPENETH THE WOMB AMONG THE CHILDREN OF ISRAEL, BOTH MAN AND BEAST: IT IS MINE. This same law is cited in LUKE 2:23, which reads, ‘’AS IT IS WRITTEN IN THE LAW OF THE LORD, EVERY MALE THAT OPENETH THE WOMB SHALL BE CALLED HOLY TO the Lord.’’

The child Jesus, being the firstborn among many brothers and sisters, was called holy to the Lord, and had to be presented to the Lord to fulfil the law of Moses. And according to the law of Moses, the child Jesus was redeemed with five shekels, which was the fixed monetary value put on any male firstborn, to be redeemed. The same law of Moses in LEVITICUS 12:6 & 8, which is also cited in LUKE 2:24, SAYS THE MOTHER OF ANY FIRSTBORN AMONG THE CHILDREN OF ISRAEL, MUST OFFER A PAIR OF TURTLE DOVES, OR TWO YOUNG PIGEONS FOR SIN OFFERING OR OFFER A LAMB FOR BURNT OFFERING, WHEN THE DAYS OF HER PURIFICATION ARE FULFILLED.As it is written in LUKE 2:24, the mother of the child Jesus, in fulfilment of this law, also brought her offerings.Even though the child Jesus was neither conceived nor born in sin, as others were, yet, because the child Jesus was born under the law, the laws of Moses had to be complied with, to fulfil the law of righteousness, because Jesus said in MATTHEW 5:17, and Iquote, ‘’THINK NOT THAT I AM COME TO DESTROY THE LAW, OR THE PROPHETS; I AM NOT COME TO DESTROY, BUT TO FULFIL’’ It was after the performance of this ceremonial law of Moses that the child Jesus was received at the temple by Simeon, who carried the child Jesus in his arms and blessed God, as written in LUKE 2:27-28.

It means, therefore that if any woman must bring a child to be presented to the Lord, she must fulfil this ceremonial law of Moses, as Mary did, and that child, according to the law, must be the firstborn that opens the womb of the woman. And in GALATIANS 3:11, it is written, that no man (woman) is justified in the sight of God by keeping the law of Moses, and any man or woman who says he/she wants to keep the law of Moses, then he/she must do all the things that are written in the law,or else that man or that woman, shall be under a CURSE, as written in GALATIANS 3:10, and I quote, ‘’For as many as are of the works of the law, are under the curse, for it is written, CURSED IS ANYONE WHO CONTINUETH NOT IN ALL THE THINGS WHICH ARE WRITTEN IN THE LAW TO DO THEM.’’

But thank God, Jesus Christ by His death has redeemed every Christian from the curse of all the ceremonial laws of Moses, as written in GALATIANS 3:13, and I quote, ‘’CHRIST HAS REDEEMED US FROM THE CURSE OF THE LAW, BEING MADE A CURSE FOR US. FOR IT IS WRITTEN, CURSED IS EVERYONE THAT HANGETH ON A TREE.’’ As Christians who have been redeemed from this curse, we are warned in GALATIANS 5:1, and I quote, ‘’STAND FAST THEREFORE IN THE LIBERTY WHEREWITH CHRIST HATH MADE US FREE, AND BE YE NOT ENTANGLED IN THE YOKE OF BONGAGE.’’

It is important to know also that there is no record in the bible wherein John the Baptist was presented to the Lord in the temple. And in theearly church, there was no record of any child dedication. It is also important to know that ‘’child dedication’’ does not guarantee the future salvation of any child, for many of our youths today, who are now tools in the hands of Satan, must have been borninto Christian homes, and must have probably been ‘’dedicated’’ in one church or the other. Human vessels, who were set apart for God’s sacred purpose in the bible, were already sanctified and ordained by God from their mother’s wombs,as wasthe case of John the Baptist,who had been ordained from the mother’s womb, as written in LUKE 1:15, and I quote, ‘’FOR HE SHALL BE GREAT IN THE SIGHT OF THE LORD AND SHALL DRINK NEITHER WINE NOR STRONG DRINK: AND HE SHALL BE FILLED WITH THE HOLY GHOST, EVEN FROM HIS MOTHER’S WOMB.’’ This wasalso the case of prophet Jeremiah,who was sanctified from the mother’s womb, as writtenin JEREMIAH 1:5, and I quote, ‘’BEFORE I FORMED THEE IN THE BELLY, I KNEW THEE; AND BEFORE THOU CAMEST FORTH OUT OF THE WOMB, I SANCTIFIED THEE AND I ORDAINED THEE A PROPHET UNTO THE NATIONS.’’

Even though the grace of God that bringeth salvation, hath appeared to all men, as written in TITUS 2:11, yet it is only those, who are ordained unto eternal life, that will believe this gospel of salvation, as written in ACTS 13:4, and I quote, ‘’And when the Gentiles heard this they were glad, and glorified the word of the Lord; AND AS MANY AS WERE ORDAINED UNTO ETERNAL LIFE, BELIEVED.’’ In ROMANS 9:13,God said and I quote, ‘’Jacob have I loved, but Esau have I hated.’’ Esau and Jacob were twins in the womb of Rebecca, their mother, yet God said He hated Esau. Can anyone query God what He does with His clay?

NOW IF ESAU AND JACOB WERE TO BE BORN IN THIS ERA OF BABY DEDICATION< THEIR DEDICATION WOULD HAVE BEEN MEANINGLESS, AND WOULD HAVE BEEN OF NO SPIRITUAL BENEFIT TO EITHER JACOB OR ESAU. Any Christian with spiritual understanding, should now be able to conclude that ‘’baby dedication’’is actually a futile religious ceremony, that brings the believer in Christ again into bondage of the law of Moses, from which he/she has been redeemed by the death of Jesus. Jesus Christ said in JOHN 8:47, that he that is of God, hears God’s words and those who do not hear them, are not of God; and He also said in JOHN18:37c, and I quote, ‘’Everyone that is of the truth heareth my voice.’’ Finally, Jesus said in REVELATION 2:29 and I quote ‘’ He that hath an ear, let him hear what the Spirit saith unto the churches.’’