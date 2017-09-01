CAN To Fulani Herdsmen: Stop Making Inflammatory Statements

THE Delta State chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has advised the leadership of Fulani herdsmen in the state to desist from issuing ‘spurious and inflammatory statements’ that are capable of inciting national hatred, enmity, anarchy and public unrest.

Reacting to an alleged BBC Hausa Service Broadcast where it said that the Publicity Secretary of Miyetti Allah Cattle Association alleged that over 150 Fulani herdsmen were killed and over 300 cows were slaughtered by community residents in Delta State between January 2017 and now, the association in a statement signed by its state chairman, Rev. Gideon Oyibo and the State Secretary, Rev. (Prof.) Oke Akokotu, described the allegation as baseless, false, mischievous, and atrocious.

CAN, while condemning the allegation in its entirety in a statement made available to newsmen, has also asked the state chapter of Miyetti Allah Cattle Association to retract the said publication as well as apologise to the Delta State Government and the various communities in the state.

The Christian body also advised the state Commissioner of Police and the state Director of State Security Services (SSS) to interact with the various traditional rulers in the state in order to ascertain and understand the enormity of atrocities by Fulani herdsmen in the state.

The statement reads inter alia; “The attention of the Delta State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has been drawn to a BBC Hausa Service broadcast in which the Publicity Secretary of Miyetti Allah Cattle Association spuriously and nefariously alleged that 150 Fulani herdsmen were killed and 300 cows were slaughtered by communities in Delta State from January 2017 to date. “The state CAN notes that successive Delta State governments have been very magnanimous, supportive and protective to Muslims and Fulani herdsmen in Delta State. It is necessary to put on record that the current Delta State government headed by His Excellency, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa, has even been accused by some Deltans of manifesting too much magnanimity and hospitality towards Muslims and Fulani herdsmen, in the midst of the persisting atrocities and being perpetuated by Fulani herdsmen in the state.

“Consequently, the state CAN strongly condemns, in its entirety, the baseless, false, mischievous and atrocious statements credited to the leadership of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Association, more so, as the Fulani association ignored the monumental atrocities of Fulani herdsmen in Delta State.”

“The state CAN commends the Delta State Commissioner of Police, Zanna Muhammed Ibrahim for strongly and promptly repudiating and condemning the false claims made by the Miyetti Allah Cattle Association,” the statement reads.