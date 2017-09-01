THE insufficient number of policemen providing security
services in the country, which falls below the minimum
recommendation of 300 policemen to each 100, 000
individuals by the United Nations (UN) has necessitated calls
for the establishment of an ancillary outfit that would fill the
observed gaps. Besides, there are other inadequacies that
have bedeviled the Nigeria Police (NPF) in the protection of
lives and property, hence people are asking for community
vigilance groups.
Such inadequacy-propelled calls, exacerbated by the
subsisting agitation for restructuring of the polity have elicited
the demand by individuals, groups and communities to identify
with the need for an effective policing of our communities.
Even the police hierarchy has, in recent times, appreciated
the need for all Nigerians to key into policing the country
through provision of information, security consciousness and
formation of neighborhood watch or vigilance groups in our
communities.
For instance, the Commissioner of Police, Delta State, Mr.
Ibrahim Zanna, in a recent media interview, revealed that the
police was partnering the public and communities to achieve
the onerous task of crime fighting, largely by encouraging
members of the public to give police credible information in
confidence, to enhance public/police relationship.
We agree with the police boss that one sure way of
encouraging members of the public to contribute their quota
in security is through the formation of vigilance groups. These
groups, existing within communities, have the tendency to
bridge the gap between the police and the public. Before now,
some Nigerians had been canvassing for state police. It is their
belief that such an arrangement would enhance protection of
lives and property at the grassroots because it is not possible
to concentrate policing at the centre.
But even as the call has remained largely unheeded,
Nigerians must enjoy security through the apparatus of the
government. We, therefore, urge the authority to initiate an
Act to legalize vigilance groups since the existing Police Act
and the Constitution empower only the police to protect
lives and property. Agreed that vigilance groups have existed
before now, but the current socio-economic situation and
increasing challenges posed by complexity of policing in the
country demand a complementary security outfit to serve at
the grassroots.
For instance, it is not possible to concentrate policing at the
center because of the growing cases of cultism, armed robbery,
kidnapping, rape and ritualism, the vast majority of which are
essentially localised. In addition, current statistics indicated
that vigilantes have assisted the police in curbing most
disturbing crimes because of their familiarity with the terrain,
in addition to knowing most members of the community,
including the criminals among them. Quite interesting is the
report that some flash-points and identified black spots on
Ewu road, Kwale, Issele-Uku, Agbor, Oghara and other places
were being patrolled and checking crimes by vigilantes.
We share the plight of members of the vigilantes in our
communities. They abandon their farms and other means
of livelihood to participate in keeping watch. They are not
recognised by the authority, there is no monthly stipend or
allowances to encourage them in doing the work and they use
obsolete crime fighting equipment like cutlasses, dane guns
and bow and arrow. With these, they are putting their lives
at stake and yet determined to protect the communities and
their property.
Taking cognizance of the fact that the country is underpoliced,
the Federal Government should urgently initiate
moves to facilitate the recognition of vigilante groups as a
formal security outfit for the protection of lives and property
in the country and approve necessary entitlements for their
members.