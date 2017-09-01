Enhancing Security Through Community Policing

THE insufficient number of policemen providing security

services in the country, which falls below the minimum

recommendation of 300 policemen to each 100, 000

individuals by the United Nations (UN) has necessitated calls

for the establishment of an ancillary outfit that would fill the

observed gaps. Besides, there are other inadequacies that

have bedeviled the Nigeria Police (NPF) in the protection of

lives and property, hence people are asking for community

vigilance groups.

Such inadequacy-propelled calls, exacerbated by the

subsisting agitation for restructuring of the polity have elicited

the demand by individuals, groups and communities to identify

with the need for an effective policing of our communities.

Even the police hierarchy has, in recent times, appreciated

the need for all Nigerians to key into policing the country

through provision of information, security consciousness and

formation of neighborhood watch or vigilance groups in our

communities.

For instance, the Commissioner of Police, Delta State, Mr.

Ibrahim Zanna, in a recent media interview, revealed that the

police was partnering the public and communities to achieve

the onerous task of crime fighting, largely by encouraging

members of the public to give police credible information in

confidence, to enhance public/police relationship.

We agree with the police boss that one sure way of

encouraging members of the public to contribute their quota

in security is through the formation of vigilance groups. These

groups, existing within communities, have the tendency to

bridge the gap between the police and the public. Before now,

some Nigerians had been canvassing for state police. It is their

belief that such an arrangement would enhance protection of

lives and property at the grassroots because it is not possible

to concentrate policing at the centre.

But even as the call has remained largely unheeded,

Nigerians must enjoy security through the apparatus of the

government. We, therefore, urge the authority to initiate an

Act to legalize vigilance groups since the existing Police Act

and the Constitution empower only the police to protect

lives and property. Agreed that vigilance groups have existed

before now, but the current socio-economic situation and

increasing challenges posed by complexity of policing in the

country demand a complementary security outfit to serve at

the grassroots.

For instance, it is not possible to concentrate policing at the

center because of the growing cases of cultism, armed robbery,

kidnapping, rape and ritualism, the vast majority of which are

essentially localised. In addition, current statistics indicated

that vigilantes have assisted the police in curbing most

disturbing crimes because of their familiarity with the terrain,

in addition to knowing most members of the community,

including the criminals among them. Quite interesting is the

report that some flash-points and identified black spots on

Ewu road, Kwale, Issele-Uku, Agbor, Oghara and other places

were being patrolled and checking crimes by vigilantes.

We share the plight of members of the vigilantes in our

communities. They abandon their farms and other means

of livelihood to participate in keeping watch. They are not

recognised by the authority, there is no monthly stipend or

allowances to encourage them in doing the work and they use

obsolete crime fighting equipment like cutlasses, dane guns

and bow and arrow. With these, they are putting their lives

at stake and yet determined to protect the communities and

their property.

Taking cognizance of the fact that the country is underpoliced,

the Federal Government should urgently initiate

moves to facilitate the recognition of vigilante groups as a

formal security outfit for the protection of lives and property

in the country and approve necessary entitlements for their

members.