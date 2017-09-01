Delta Lead National Youths Games With Nine Gold Medals

BY CHRISTIAN EZE

The Delta State team is currently leading the medals table in the on- going National Youth Games in Ilorin, Kwara State, with a total of nine gold, four silver and some bronze medals that have not been fully computed as at the time of this report.

The swimming team completed their events yesterday with the state securing two gold medals from the four events of the day and equally secured a silver and a bronze medal to ensure they did not lose completely in any of the events competed for.

Caesar Faith started the day with a silver medal after a too close to call outing with a Bayelsa swimmer but counted on the judges’ final decision to accept the result of the 50M breaststroke event, while Opute Onyemaechi made up the difference by winning the gold in the 50M breaststroke in the male event.

Again, Chinonye Okolugbo secured the gold medal in 50M freestyle female, while Opute Clinton went home with the bronze medal in male 100M freestyle to end the game for the year. With the available record, Delta State won any of the three medals in all events in the swimming competition in the third National Youth Games in Ilorin.

The State also won two gold medals in Trado –Kokawa and two silver and a bronze medals in karate. Meanwhile, the basketball team has won their third match of the games by beating their Ogun State counterpart 27 – 17 points to move up the ladder. They now have two more matches to finish top, if they remain consistent.