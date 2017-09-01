The Nuclear War Game In The Korean Peninsula

IF Fela Ransome Anikulapo Kuti were alive, he would have composed a best seller song about the war rhetorics going on in the Korean Peninsula.

Kim Jong Un, the Supreme leader of North Korea, had launched six missiles since the US President, Donald Trump came off with his ‘fire and fury’ threat, which he claimed has never been seen or known in the history

of mankind.

70 years ago, at the end of the Second World War in 1945, when the US bombed the Japanese twin cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, which humbled Japan and ended the Second World War.

For President Trump, 72, to say his ‘fire and fury’ the world has never seen before is not correct as he too was too young to know the full impact of the atomic bombs on the twin cities of Japan.

Calling the bluff of President Trump, the North Korean leader ignored Trump’s threat and had been exhibiting his ability to test more missiles un-fettered.

The US is also threatening some trade sanctions against China for not doing enough in the US view, to curtail Kim’s excesses.

The most insulated and insolated country, North Korea

has found that the only path open to it is to join the dignified club of the super powers – US, Russia, China United Kingdom and France, who are also the five permanent

members of the United Nations, with exclusive powers to veto any resolutions within the UN.

One of the startling provisions in international law give countries powers to invite countries to come to their aid under war situations.

For example, Russia is able to participate in the Syrian war by fighting against ISIS forces, who are taking the war to destabilise King Assad’s country.

Since China is the only trading partner doing business

with North Korea, the US under President Trump thinks China should do more to bring sanity to bear on Kim Jong Un.

It is believed that if there is going to be a shooting war in the Korean Peninsula, a huge collateral damage will consume millions of innocent souls across the board.

The threat and reality waiting to happen is the possibility

of Kim to insert any of the atomic bombs into his missiles and detonate same on targets of his choice.

The fallout of the recent missiles launch by Kim Jong Un, the supreme leader of North Korea had witnessed some tremors in parts of China and also overflying Japan.

The initial threats from the US had told Kim that any red lines breached will include an attack on the Island of Guam, a US territory and a tourist destination for most Americans and US military hard wares and warplanes are always at alert in Guam.

And any threat from Kim to South Korea or Japan is two US allies in the Pacific area.

Meanwhile, there are the usual historic joint military drills between the US military and South Korea at this point in time.

The situation is complex and complicated and it is believed that the tough guy image of President Trump is not helping matters in this military jigsaw puzzle between a self acclaimed policeman of the world, whose duty it is to tell other countries what they could or not do.

China and Russia during recent BRICS Summit in China had told the USA that nuclear war is not the solution to the North Korean nuisance, so to speak. And the Russian leader, Vladimir Putin had also said sanctions in the past 30 years or so had not deterred North Korea from developing its nuclear capabilities, which today had reached its matured stage and making Kim to display his progress nuclear-wise.

From the point of view Kim, the North Korean strongman,

who inherited his position from two grandparents,

who built up North Korea, we can also recall that one of his elder brothers mysteriously disappeared and his body was found dead in a strange land. Could he have been a victim of secret assassination from Pong Yong’s Kim?

These are matters for another day.

The nuclear war game being mutually orchestrated by the US and North Korea are part of the deterrence, which the possession of nuclear power confers on countries that are bold to engage in these gruesome weapons of mass or selective destructions.

Who blinks first, US President Trump or the supreme leader of North Korea, Kim?

The stupendous responsibility for peace in the world lies on the broad shoulders of Trump as opposed to the rotund over grown boy in Kim Jongun.

Will the world witness a David and Goliath encounter from Kim’s provocatory missiles’ launch and a possible sneezing from Trump’s sniffy nostrils?

War anywhere has nothing romantic about it, except it brings devastation and deaths on its wake. Some think a third world war could emerge from the rantings of the Korean ant while the Elephantine US would be compelled to download the weapons of mass destruction

on the tiny North Korea.

President Trump has been told to show restraint in the face of Kim’s antics. But if Trump’s cowboyish style overwhelms his reasons and emotions and throws the first bomb on North Korea, he would be unwittingly inviting Russia and China into the a nuclear war from which every country that participates in it will count its losses manifold.

As the nuclear war threats and jokes persist, natural disasters in the form of hurricane Harvey is keeping US cities busy as many neighbourhood cities are over flooded and creating mayhem in the US.

Natural outrage seems more telling than human rantings, which are ‘full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.’

Trumps fire and fury may well end up as hot airs to pump up his ego as a typical American Cowboy.

I think the world is too important to be used as pawn in the hands or fingers of trigger-happy leaders like President Trump or Supreme leader, Kim.