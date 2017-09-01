Cabbage, Best Food For Your Brain

CABBAGE is also a powerful brain food with an impressive

array of health benefits. It was praised by ancient Egyptian pharaohs and has become a staple of diets all over the world. It is inexpensive, versatile and filling. Here are Top 10 Health Benefits of Cabbage:

Helps Detoxify the Body: Cabbage is packed with vitamin C and sulphur, both of which remove toxins such as free radicals and uric acid from the body. Free radicals cause peroxidization of tissue stores, which may lead to the proliferation of malignant cells. Flushing out free radicals does a great deal to reduce the cell-damaging toxins in your body.

Lowers Blood Pressure: Cabbage is rich in potassium, which helps regulate blood pressure by counteracting the harmful effects of excess sodium in your body.

Regulates Blood Sugar: Ever wonder what the difference is between red cabbage and the green varieties? Red cabbage

is colored by betalains, a natural red pigment that gives cabbage and beets their distinctive color. It also lowers

blood sugar levels and aids in insulin production.

Anti-inflammatory: Betalains have powerful anti-inflammatory

properties. Cabbage’s anti-inflammatory properties

help those who suffer from joint pain and arthritis. But the benefits of betalain is not limited to those with swollen joints; all disease is rooted in chronic inflammation, and, therefore, everyone should seek out foods with anti-inflammatory properties. One word of warning, though. Betalains undergo steady loss during the cooking process, so eat red cabbage raw in a coleslaw or salad!

High in Probiotics: Cabbage can be fermented to make sauerkraut, a delicious and sour food that is healthy for you. The fermentation process can easily be done at home and grows tons of probiotics that are linked to improvements

in immune, cognitive, digestive and endocrine function. Beautifying Minerals: Everyone knows about seaweed wraps and cucumber masks, but did you know cabbage also has beautifying properties? Well it is high in sulfur, so it does. Sulfur produces keratin, which is what your body needs for healthy hair and skin.

Antioxidant: Red cabbage has polyphenols, which are powerful antioxidants that are good for the brain and heart health. They also have gulcuosinolates, which are cancer-fighting antioxidants.

Promotes Brain Health: Cabbage is rich in iodine that improves brain function and keeps the nervous system running. Iodine also helps prevent and treat neurological disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease.

Prevents Roughage Deficiency: A lack of roughage, a fibrous indigestible material found in vegetables that helps remove waste products through the gut, can mess up your whole digestive process. Roughage deficiency leads to constipation, which in turn can cause stomach ulcers, indigestion and even cancer. Cabbages are rich in fiber, which is the main health benefit of roughage. So eat cabbage to keep your digestive system in order.

Weight Loss: Cabbage is packed full of beneficial vitamins,

minerals, fiber and other nutrients and low in calories. If you eat a whole pile of cabbage you will feel full and get plenty of your required nutrients, but not gain many calories