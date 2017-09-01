Obodogba Community, Okpanam Partners With Estate Valuers For Second Niger Bridge Project

AS the Federal Government moves to commence work on the proposed second Niger Bridge project, with the feeder road starting from Delta State, the people of Obodogba, Okpanam in Oshimili North Local Government Area, have formally signed a Power of Attorney to a firm of Estate Surveyors and Valuers, Messrs Elaiho and Partners to represent the interest of the community

and other land owners located within the communal territory for the purposes of land enumeration and compensation from the Federal Ministry of Works, Abuja.

According to reliable sources, the feeder road leading to the second Niger Bridge starts from off Benin-Asaba Expressway, Okpanam, through Ibusa to Oko as the first phase, while the phase II of the project allegedly ends somewhere at Obosi in Anambra State, as the total stretch is expected to be between 42 – 44 kilometres long.

During the execution of the Power of Attorney between Obodogba Community

represented by HRM Michael Mbanefo Ogbolu, Ugoani of Okpanam kingdom on behalf of the community with the Principal Consultant, Chief Albert E. Elaiho of Elaiho & Partners, a Benin City, Edo State based firm, the parties irrevocably resolved to work together so as to enable Obodogba community as well as farmers/individual

land owners within Obodogba land affected by the Federal Government’s

anticipated compulsory land acquisition in the area benefit and get adequate and commensurate compensation

from the authorities.

At the brief ceremony held weekend at the palace of Ugoani of Okpanam Kingdom, the Principal Consultant of Messrs Elaiho & Partners, Chief Albert Elaiho thanked the community for giving

his firm the opportunity to serve them and represent their interest in the proposed second Niger Bridge project for the purposes of all aspects of land enumeration, surveying, valuation,

compensation as well as other professional services needed for benefit

of the community, assuring that he would not disappoint the people.

Also speaking, the Ugoani of Okpanam

Kingdom, HRM Michael Mbanefo Ogbolu explained to Messrs Elaiho & Partners that “this contract is graciously

given to you strictly on merit, without any form of lobbying, it is therefore expected that you should diligently carry out the assignment with utmost sense of responsibility and to the satisfaction of the people”.

The Power of Attorney was executed

in the presence of Oza of Okpanam, Chief Steve Okonta, Ihonor of Okpanam,

Chief Dominic Anyasi, Ogbueshi Abua Ntoka, and the Chairman of Obodogba Community, Ogbueshi Paul Nwayalani, among other Obodogba community leaders and youths, who would work with the firm of Estate Surveyors and Valuers for the actualization

of the job.