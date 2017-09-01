Councillor Urges Camp Farmers To Embrace Voters Registration At Ugbolu

FOLLOWING the alleged threat by the canvassers of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to sanction those Igbo elements who registered as voters with INEC, the Councillor representing Ugbolu/Amachai-Ugwu Nadagba axis, Okpanam (Ward 12) in the Oshimili North Local Government Area, Delta State, Hon. Anthony Nwalie Ilobah has urged the Igbo camp farmers in Ugbolu community

to ensure that they make themselves available for the ongoing voters registration exercise being embarked upon by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as it is their civic right and responsibility to do so.

He stated that their failure to register and obtain the voters

card is not only denying themselves their basic rights, but a disservice to the nation and the IPOB/MASSOB some of them are clamouring to join or protect, stressing that “even if the necessary Referendum will be conducted for the purposes of the so-called Biafra, the voters card will still be used for the exercise, as such, those who failed to register and obtain the voters cards shall not be allowed to vote among them”.

Hon. Ilobah spoke during a sensitization session with the Igbo elements camp farmers settled in Ogbe-Iyase Quarters, Ugbolu at the weekend.

He diligently highlighted the tremendous benefits of voters card in a civilised society, adding that “if you don’t like a particular set of candidates in an election, the voters

card could still be used during another election where your choice candidate would be voted for as you may desire in future”.

The councillor advocated that these farmers, although not core indigenes of Ugbolu, but long time residents of the area, should no longer see themselves as strangers because they are entitled to social benefits due to the indigenes of the community, by virtue of their political involvements in the activities of Ugbolu people over the years.

He emphasised that it is very imperative for the camp farmers in Ugbolu to realize that “at present we are all still Nigerians, resident in Nigeria and as such accountable to Nigerian laws and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”, stressing that we should not use mere wishful futuristic agitation to deny ourselves the basic rights we are entitled to, while stating that although he is not against the agitations, but cautioned that the struggle should be handled with care, so as to avoid the break down of law and order in our society.

Commenting, the camp chairman, Mr. Fidelis Egwu, thanked Hon. Anthony Nwalie Ilobah for his analytical explanations and advice given to the members of the camp on the issue of voters registration, and the political desirability of the voters card, commending him and the State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah for their regular enlightenment and support for the people during the voters registration exercise in Ugbolu community

and environs.

Also speaking, a member of the camp, Mr. Ike Agwei lauded the councillor for the sensitization programme, but lamented that despite their efforts and contributions to the political development of the area over the years, alleging that “if it were some other States such as Lagos State and other countries, the camp settlers who have spent several decades there ought to be accorded certain political benefits and opportunities, but in Ugbolu/Oshimili

North area, the reverse is the case up till date.

He noted, regrettably, that the Ugbolu/Akwukwu-Igbo road, being the main access road to their camp and settlement,

has been abandoned by the subsequent administrations

in the State, thereby making it very difficult for the resident farmers to convey their farm produce to the town or market, adding that “even during the rainy season,

the people may not be able to come out to cast their votes as the road has become impassable as motorcycles or cars no longer pass through the road from Ugbolu to Akwukwu-Igbo, headquarters of Oshimili North Local Government”.

Ike advocated that government should do something urgently to alleviate the suffering of the residents of the area, adding that “since my people have been active participants in all political activities of Oshimili North Local Government Area, and Ugbolu, Okpanam in particular

over the years, the political leaders should in turn, consider our people in the various camps in Ugbolu for rewarding economic empowerment programmes, aimed at improving our living standard as contributors to the economic/political system”.