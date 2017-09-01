Delta Look Up For Gold In Basketball At Ilorin Youth Games

BY CHRISTIAN EZE -Ilorin

The Delta State Male basketball team have become the single red colour that dominates the rest of colours in a crowded scene at the on-going National Youth Games taking place in University of Ilorin Basketball Court yesterday when they took on their Rivers counterpart at their fourth event and were able to out play them with 31points against Rivers’ 25 in the Round Robbing game of the six states participating in the sport at the games.

The Delta team after frustrating Kano and Bauchi teams on Tuesday. Went ahead to beat the Ogun State team with 27 points against 17 before the last exploit against the Rivers highly rated game that actually proved its worth in the display of skills and technicalities at their best.

Delta will now complete their last game this morning when they will meet Plateau with hope that the victory song will be to their favour. The team have been up and doing in the battle of wit and wisdom application that are common display in the basketball courts.

The State also secured a silver medal in female cycling event yesterday through Onyebuchi Odiafe and another one in golf by Chinweoke Obuaya Other games where the Stat have secured medals are: table tennis where Ahmed Egwu and Habibat won two bronze medals in both male and female individual events respectively and Blessing Peters got another silver medal in taekwondo. Joseph Ijoma won the bronze in 53kg category wrestling event.