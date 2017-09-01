Cargo Congestion At Lagos Ports

Arecent report based on estimates by terminal operators has it that more than 2 million twenty tons equivalent units (TEUs) of laden containers are awaiting clearance at Lagos seaports. With a near total lock down of the ports due to the terrible state of the access roads, the report is only shocking to the extent of the huge cost to the economy.

The cargo congestion is mainly restricted to Lagos ports which handle more than 80 per cent of containerised and general cargoes shipped into the Nigeria. Coming at a time that the economy has been in recession, the congestion has nothing to do with increasing volume of cargo traffic. Rather, it is due to a combination of over concentration of patronage of Lagos ports, poor cargo delivery process and the constraints imposed by the poor state of the port access roads.

The cost on the economy of the prolonged accumulation of cargoes at the ports is huge. Under the template of the United Nations Conference

on Trade and Development (UNCTADTAD), logistic, transport and clearing costs are supposed to be a maximum five per cent of the value of a consignment. Developed countries of the western hemisphere are able to adhere to the recommendation, while the developing world, especially African countries, for reasons associated

with the level of infrastructural efficiency, are able to keep logistic costs at about 10 per cent.

In Nigeria, however, the cost component of logistics and clearing is up to 18 per cent. A regime of self- designed and inflicted obstacles on the cargo delivery process as well as artificial congestion largely account for the disproportionate extra costs incurred by users of shipping services. This is due to numerous agencies involved in clearing, the illegal charges extorted by the operatives of the many agencies, high demurrage incurred through the cumbersome clearing

process and the equally high duties and levies paid on imports, a situation accentuated by the collapse of the Naira vis a vis major international currencies.

The lock down of Lagos ports had provided an opportunity to evolve a strategy to reduce the pressure on them and increase the patronage of ports in other parts of the country.

With a coastline of over 850 kilometres, Nigeria has seven port complexes. Delta State alone has four ports in Warri, Burutu, Koko and Sapele, each of them built at huge costs and still in pristine state. In effect, industries and business communities in the various regions ought to be enjoying the advantages of multiple choices and closeness to their operational base. Fully equipped port complexes are also in Port Harcourt, Onne and Calabar. Sadly, every business concern unwittingly feels compelled to use Lagos ports for their import and export transactions.

While the roads to Lagos ports are awaiting reconstruction, the Federal Government ought to initiate measures to divert shipping and cargo traffic to the ports in Delta State and other parts of the country. As is now clear, the rehabilitation of the roads leading to Lagos ports can no longer be executed this year as no provision was made for it in the 2017 budget.

It does not make economic sense to continue to ignore the ports outside Lagos. We urge the Federal Government to immediately evaluate the factors impeding the optimum patronage of other ports.

With its unique location as the gateway to both the South- East and South- West regions of the country, the four ports in Delta State are positioned to play a critical role in relieving the pressure on Lagos ports and bringing shipping services closer to the business community in the east.

The immediate challenge with most of the ports is the shallow depth of the approach channels. Given their status as river ports, the nation’s ports ought to regularly dredged to maintain their advertised

draught. At present, only Lagos ports enjoy maintenance dredging which explains why large cargo carriers have made it their destination of choice.

What is required to open up the Delta ports is minimal as the port infrastructure remains functional. They require regular maintenance

dredging to make the channels navigable all year round. Once done, the nation will reap multiple benefits as importers outside the South- West will spend less to ship in their goods, more jobs will be created and the cost of imports and, by extension, retail prices will reduce.