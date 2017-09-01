Why Amendment Of Delta LG Bill Is Necessary, By Owhefere

BY ITEVEH EKPOKPOBE

THE Delta State Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2017, yesterday, passed second reading on the floor of the state House of Assembly.

The bill passed second reading after a motion moved by the Majority Leader, Hon. Tim Owhefere, which was seconded by the Chief Whip, Hon. Pat Ajudua and was unanimously adopted.

Opening debate on the merits of the bill, Owhefere said that the amendment sought was merely in line with the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC) Law, which is under amendment procedures before the House.

Owhefere stated that the amendment sought to see to it that Sections 36 to 138 and 140, Schedules 3, 4, 5 and 6 are expunged.

He argued that the amendment was not to add any other clause to the law, but to expunge some sections, which are to be merged with the state electoral laws and appealed to the House that in the absence of no additional clause that could dictate for a thorough debate, it was necessary that members should lend their hand in support to the bill.

In his debate, the Member representing Uvwie constituency, Hon. Efe Ofoburuku, said that in view of the support canvassed by the Majority Leader, it was obvious that the amendment sought was a harmless one, geared towards endearing good governance at the local government level in the state.

Others, who joined in the debate include Hon. Emeka Elekeokwuri, and Hon. Pat Ajudua. They stressed the need for members to support the bill for its speedy consideration.

While Elekeokwuri declared that the people of Ika North-East support the bill so as to ensure that local government administration gets a perfect stand in the league of global standard practice, Ajudua argued that the bill was one of the simplest bills to pass through the House, adding that but for the need for due process, she would have moved that the bill be passed immediately.

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori referred the bill to House Committee on Local Government, and Committee on Rules, Business and Judiciary to report back to tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the Delta State Unautorised Collection of Levies (Prohibition) Bill, 2017 was deferred to Tuesday October 17, 2017, while the Delta State Cancer Control Agency Bill, 2017 and report by Committee on Health was deferred to Wednesday September 20, 2017.