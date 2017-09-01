The Frightening Cost Of Foreign Education

AN Associate Professor at the University of Toronto, Canada, Oyedele Adeyi, has disclosed that about $1.5 trillion was spent in 2016 by Nigerian parents to send their wards to universities in foreign countries of the world. Adeyi listed Canada, United Kingdom and United States of America as three top countries with the largest number of Nigerian students.

T

he professor of Liver Pathology in a recent interview with journalists, lamented that the huge investments on foreign education by parents have not yielded any profitable returns to the country in terms of human capital development.

He said, “If you look at the Appropriation Bill of the entire country for 2017, it is N7.4 trillion; expending $1.5 trillion on foreign education is huge and calls for serious concern. Having spent so much, the question is what are the returns for Nigeria? What are we gaining from such a huge investment? Sadly, we are gaining nothing. ”We agree no less with the view espoused by Prof. Adeyi for two obvious and remarkable reasons. First is the fact that what he has spoken about is in the domain of common knowledge to every discerning Nigerian, irrespective of cultural, religious and political differences.

Secondly, patronage of foreign education is done by privileged Nigerians who have the resources to finance the education of their children overseas. However, Nigeria is not the only country experiencing high patronage of foreign schools over and above local institutions. Other countries in Sub-Saharan Africa are, also, suffering from the proclivity towards foreign education to the extent that money that would have been used to develop educational infrastructure and the local economy are massively invested on foreign institutions by affluent Nigerians on their children’s education.

But then, those who are sending their children and wards overseas to acquire education cannot be blamed completely as they have, over the years, been indirectly encouraged to do so by the monumental decay and systemic failure that have characterize our educational system. In fact, it is a common fact that in Nigeria, it is either lecturers are on strike over poor funding of universities and inadequate welfare package or they are on strike over lack of prerequisite materials/facilities needed for standard university education. Regrettably, even where such educational facilities exist, they are in derelict condition.

T

hat a whooping sum of $1.5 trillion was spent in 2016 alone by parents to send their wards to foreign universities is really alarming and if this dangerous trend continues unabated, it would obviously have a debilitating and ‘Hiroshimatic’ effect on the firmament of the nation’s tertiary education structure. If parents in the country are spending the naira equivalent of the $1.5 trillion used in sending their children to foreign universities to train them here in Nigerian universities, it would significantly have far-reaching positive effects on our universities.

However, we believe that the time has come for us to address the problems militating against the educational system with a view to stimulating people’s interest in our local institutions of higher learning across the country. The first step to take in this regard is to increase budgetary allocation to the education sector. This will, of course, translate to improved provision of educational facilities that would, unarguably, put our universities on sound footing.

I

t is interesting to note that improved budgetary allocation to the education sector, especially at the tertiary level, would immensely help in nipping in the bud, labour-related issues that have deflated the hope of undergraduates to graduate from their respective institutions in record time due incessant strike actions embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and its sister unions in the university system over inadequate funding of the nation’s ivory towers. There is absolutely no doubt that improved funding of universities would enhance their status in world universities ranking index.

I

t is on record that ASUU has, over the years, been advocating for upgrade of facilities that would enhance research and development in universities in the country to enable them compete favourably with their counterparts in developed economies across the globe. Expectedly, if government accedes to some of the demands of the union, the universities would be given a facelift that would ultimately earn them the confidence of Nigerians such that the most affluent in our society would now prefer to send their children and wards to local universities.