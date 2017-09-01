Rising Cases Of Maternal Deaths At FMC, Asaba (2)

BY ROSEMARY NWAEBUNI

Continued From Last Wednesday

ONE CARELESS DEATH TOO MANY

UCHEBUEGO is not alone in this calamitous development. Our investigation led us to another victim, Mr. Jerome Kwamu, whose wife, Uzoamaka Kwamu, was delivered of a set of triplets at the FMC, Asaba, through cesarean section but due to alleged careless handling by the health workers, she died a few hours later, leaving her husband in huge debt and the onerous task of caring for the new born.

Mr. Kwamu and his wife Uzoamaka had their first child 14 years ago and had been looking up to God for a second child. God heard their prayers, when last year (2016), Uzoamaka became pregnant and registered at the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba, where she expected to get the best of healthcare, considering that the hospital paraded a retinue of specialists .

Mr. Kwamu narrated how his wife, on one of her ante-natal visits to the FMC, was diverted to ZODEC Medical Centre on DBS Road, Asaba, where someone called to inform him that his wife was on admission and he should come and settle a bill of N70,000 (Seven thousand naira). When he inquired how his wife who went for antenatal at the FMC ended up being admitted at a private hospital, he was told she had glucose in her system. He got to the private hospital and met her wife on drip. ‘I had no other choice but to settle the bill and took my wife home’.

‘Prior to her delivery, my wife was admitted for two weeks at the FMC. On the 30th of January, 2017 she was taken into the theatre for sectioning and was delivered of a set of triplets. One hour after the surgery, she began to experience excruciating pains in her stomach and was rushed back into the theatre for second surgery. She was wheeled out several minutes later in coma’.

He disclosed that his wife remained in coma at the intensive unit of the hospital till February 2. 2017, when the consultant in charge of his wife’s case before he left on annual vacation saw her while on ward round and expressed displeasure on how his patient who had hitherto been very healthy was left in that condition for days without referral. ‘He quickly recommended her immediate referral to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH)’.

He revealed that by 10 am on February 2, 2017, he had already effected payments for ambulance, life support machine and drugs amidst the tossing around by the compassionless health workers. However, several hours after that, his wife was yet to be moved. When he sought to know the cause of the delay, he was informed that the oxygen machine they had could not enter the ambulance.

‘I was advised to go and get a smaller cylinder but I told them I did not know where to get one. It was already mid afternoon. One of the health workers eventually volunteered to help. When the smaller cylinder was brought, I was still made to pay for it’. He revealed that despite these extortions, he was told that he had to pay the doctor and the technician that would handle the machine during the course of the journey.

He said as at 8 pm, he was still begging them to embark on the journey to UBTH. They finally set out for Benin that night at 8. 28pm. ‘I led the way with the triplets in my car while the ambulance conveying my wife was following from behind’. He disclosed that 20 minutes after they set out, he discovered he was no longer seeing the ambulance. He slowed down a while but the ambulance was not in view. He decided to reverse and headed towards Asaba in search of the ambulance.

After a few kilometers, he sighted the ambulance heading back to Asaba in full blare of its siren. He wondered why they were returning to Asaba without the courtesy of putting a call across to him. He drove behind them until they got to FMC. He said it was when he asked to know why they returned to the hospital that a doctor just worked up to him and said, “Sorry, we lost her”.He said his experience was better imagined than narrate. ‘I was in total shock, mixed with disbelief and confusion. I spent close to N1 million on hospital bills, laboratory examinations and purchase of different drugs, many of which were never administered while some were stolen. Here is a bag filled with unused drugs’, he said, emptying its contents on the floor, including more than 30 different receipts.

He revealed that when he was considering suing the hospital for the alleged poor handling of his wife’s case, his father-in-law discouraged him and asked if it would bring his wife back to life. “When I considered the huge debt, burial expenses, care of the triplets and the huge amount required for such litigation, I felt exasperated and miserable”.

Kwamu said that he had to take the babies to an orphanage where he paid N100,000 (One hundred thousand naira ) monthly for their upkeep. He lamented that on account of the loan he took from his Cooperatives and money lenders in the course of trying to save his wife, “my salary is near zero and the debts keep pilling up. The worst part of it is that the Federal Medical Center, Asaba is equally disturbing me for the balance of over N100,000 which they claimed to be my balance after they killed my wife”.

Mr. Kwamu insisted that his wife died due to the negligence of doctors in FMC who he alleged paid less attention to their official duties and more to their private clinics where they divert most patients to.

THE DECAY IN FMC – DR. OJENUWA’S TESTIMONY

Efforts made to get some of the persons fingered in the handling of Mr. Uchebuego’s case to state their roles proved abortive as most of them declined comment. However, I obtained copies of documents and affidavit deposed to by most of them in reply to queries issued to them by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) wherein they stated their extent of involvement.

In Dr. Ojenuwah’s affidavit sworn to at the Federal High Court of Nigeria in the Asaba Judicial Division on July 25, 2017, a copy of which was obtained by The Pointer, he revealed that Mrs. Rita Uchebuego, 27 years old was his booked patient who registered for antenatal at exactly 6 weeks of conception and was regular with clinic attendance. He stated, however, that he only admitted her to monitor her blood pressure but did not directly manage her Induction of Labour (IoC) and delivery, adding that the team of doctors on call managed her in line with Obstetrics and Gynecology (O&G) department protocol.

He revealed that after observing her condition on her 38th week antenatal visit (March 6, 2017), he requested to see her husband but did not see him. He stated that as they were rounding up antenatal clinic same day, he called for a mini conference/meeting of all consultants and doctors in the O&G unit to have a second opinion on his decision for Induction of Labour (IOL). Prior to the meeting, one of the consultants, Dr. Ochei took an excuse to go for school run. Another consultant, Dr. Osemeke was nowhere to be found, while Dr. Iyiola, allegedly as usual, had left without informing any consultant.

He said he held the meeting with Dr. Kubeinje (a consultant), Dr. Anunobi, Senior Registrar and Dr. Onwuka, a registrar on posting from Family Medicine. During the course of deliberation, consultant Kubeinje agreed with him on IoC with low threshold for Emergency Caesarean Section.

Based on this decision, he instructed the senior registrar/registrars to work up the patient for IOL on Thursday, March9, 2017 and placed her on admission to be administered with medications that will stabilize and calm her down.

He revealed that he specifically directed investigations on her PCV, grouping cross, matching 20 units of whole blood, urinalysis, protienuria and ultra sound scan while her blood pressure was being controlled. ‘Outcome of these investigations was aimed at adequate preparation of Mrs. Uchebuego for delivery. Surprisingly, the team of doctors on call commenced IOL at 6am the next day ( March 7, 2017) without checking if Mrs. Uchebuego had been adequately prepared in line with the consultants’ directives of carrying out the prescribed investigations’.

According to Dr. Ojenuwah, ‘I only got to learn of Mrs. Uchebuego’s death days after and issued a query to Dr. Onunobi requesting him to explain why the instructions on medical investigations to adequately prepare Mrs. Uchebuego before induction of labour were not carried out; why the IOL was commenced on 7th March, 2017, instead of 9th march, 2017; what the outcome of the investigation was; and who handed the patient to Dr. Ugwu and Dr. Okoye Simeon(the team on call) for IOL?

He equally queried Dr. Iyiola and Dr. Osemeke who failed to attend the mini conference he called to have a second opinion on Mrs. Uchebuego’s case. Strangely, all these queries were never responded to.

ONE CARELESS DEATH TOO MANY

In the course of investigation, it was revealed that the panel of enquiry constituted by the Chief Medical Director, Dr. Osiatuma, chaired by Prof. Fasuba of Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, Ife and Dr. Ande of University of Benin Teaching Hospital, slammed 6 months suspension on Dr. Ojenuwah, the consultant who handled Mrs. Uchebuego’s antenatal.

Continues On Page 21