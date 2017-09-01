Rising Cases Of Maternal Deaths At FMC, Asaba (2)

This did not go down well with Dr. Ojenuwah who felt the panel was biased and teleguided by the Chief Medical Director, Dr. Osiatuma on account of his (Osiatuma’s) hatred for him due to the politics of the appointment of a substantive CMD of the hospital.

Feeling victimized by his suspension, Dr. Ojenuwah, through his counsel, petitioned the Federal Ministry of Health on his lack of confidence in the panel for failing to give him fair hearing, and their inability to examine the remote and immediate causes of the death of Mrs. Uchebuego.

He also alleged in his petition that Dr. Osiatuma (CMD) had not been comfortable with his (Dr. Ojenuwah’s) consistent complaints that the key causes of maternal deaths in the FMC, Asaba were traceable to the hospital management’s lackadaisical attitude towards ensuring the right things were done. He equally stated in the petition that Dr. Osiatuma never liked the way he exposed staff and management’s inadequacies/inactions towards patients.

It was also revealed in the petition that the Chief Medical Director was in the habit of romancing and encouraging gross indiscipline among some doctors and nurses, making them look like demigods and not amenable to instructions, discipline and order to the detriment of the institution. “They do not carry out our instructions and he stoutly comes to their defence whenever they are called to discipline”.

Dr. Ojenuwah also alleged that the CMD was known to withhold queries issued to some persons in the hospital who are his friends and old classmates. Even when reminders to the queries were instituted through the management, not even the concerned staff or management responded to them.

Among the cases cited by Dr. Ojenuwah in his petition, which was allegedly trivialized and politicized by the CMD was the case of one Mrs. Faith Amuamuzia with severe preeclampsia taken into the labour ward theatre for caesarian section on September 13, 2015 by an anaesthetist nurse without consulting the consultant anaesthetist on call. This allegedly resulted in her dying of Bronch-constriction.

Another was the case of one Mrs. Felix Goodluck, who was admitted into the labour ward for delivery on March 18, 2016. The delivery was singlehandedly carried out by nurses who thereafter brought her out to the post natal ward and later discharged her on March 20 without the involvement of any doctor or the consultant seeing the consultant in charge of the patient. Queries dated March22, 2016 issued to Matron Ochuno and eight staff nurses/midwives involved were never responded to. Dr. Osiatuma (CMD) allegedly shielded them. The nurses/midwies were Mbamalu C., Nzekwu, Ivuighren, Umeana, Chieje, Nwankwo, Adeogwu and Ogwu.

Another case of rebuffed query was the one he issued to Dr. Nwosa on July 1, 2016. Dr. Nwosa was said to have allegedly allowed Mrs. Stella Opiah who went through caesarean section to bleed for six hours without any recourse to call his (Ojenuwah) attention as the consultant of the team on call, until the woman had gone ‘moribund’ in irreversible shock on February 6, 2016. Unfortunately, she died due to these avoidable lapses. Dr. Ojenuwah alleged that the CMD told Dr. Nwosa, who incidentally was his classmate, not to answer the query.

He made reference to a letter dated 16th May, 2016, which he addressed to the then Acting CMD and now the substantive CMD, Dr. Osiatuma reporting the persistence absence of Matron Ochuno in charge of the labour ward and other midwives in the labour ward who were in the habit of absenting themselves from the weekly clinical audit meeting where all cases managed in the department were confidentially reviewed and discussed by all to enable relevant inputs, instructions, and teachings on better management are proffered as well as highlighting of inadequacies, problems and answers proffered. He lamented that as usual, nothing was done about it.

Also, the queries issued to the senior registrar and registrars who failed to carry out clear cut instructions of Dr. Ojenuwah were allegedly suppressed by the Head of Department of O&G and the CMD.

An anonymous staff of FMC, Asaba, revealed that the hospital had returned to the era where seeking health care there has become a risk. He recalled that the rising maternal death trend at the FMC appeared to abate after the death of a high profile government official, Director Planning Research and Statistics (DPRS) in the Ministry of Information in 2005, which clearly exposed the atrocities of some care- givers and led to the demotion and sacking of some consultants. The woman died shortly after giving birth to a set of triplets through sectioning and investigations revealed gross incompetence, mismanagement, indiscipline and care-free attitude on the part of both the management and staff of the hospital. He noted that under the tenure of Dr. Erumunse as CMD, the hospital witnessed a turnaround in their modus operandi occasioned by the no nonsense management style. He lamented that the present CMD appeared to have been overwhelmed by the avalanche of undisciplined behaviour of members of management and staff. DR. GODWIN CHUKWUMA MADUAKOR’S STORY

A copy of the affidavit deposed to by Dr. Godwin Chukwuma Maduakor at the High Court of Justice, Asaba Judicial Division, Delta State, was equally obtained wherein he denied ever attending to Mrs. Rita Uchebuego in his private hospital. However, a copy of late Mrs. Uchebuego’s clinic card for Dr. Maduakor’s private hospital (Graceland Hospital) was obtained from her husband.

Maduakor stated in his affidavit that he only cared for the patient with other members of the team on call on March 8, 2017. He claimed that he resumed duty call on same day at 7:50 am and had clinic reviews with the resident doctors on all the emergency cases handled in the past 24 hours. He stated that after this review, he proceeded with the resident doctors on call to review patients in the labour ward. Among the cases reviewed was that of Mrs. Uchebuego whose clinical assessment he claimed was done at about 10am.

“Consequently, the patient was booked for emergency caesarean section. Though the patient had one unit of blood already, she was asked to provide an extra unit of blood since her packed cell volume (PCV) was found to be low (24%). Because I had finger injury, I directed the Senior Registrar on call with me to carry out the caesarean section as soon as possible, while I attended to the antenatal clinic patients”, he affidavit stated.

He deposed in the affidavit that he received a call from the Consultant Anaesthetist, Dr. Longway, at 11:35:56am who said he was under pressure to anesthetize an elective caesarean section patient already booked for the day but needed to confirm if Mrs. Uchebuego booked by his call team was emergency and he confirmed that Mrs. Uchebuego needed emergency attention and should be given priority.

He said that about 11:38:18am, he put a call across to the Senior Registrar, Dr. Okoye Pascal, on call with him to proceed with the surgery but he informed him that only one unit of blood out of two requested was provided. He also said that he received a call at 11:39:27am from the husband of the patient who complained that they refused to accept his wife into the theatre and he assured him that she would be accepted because he just discussed the patient’s case with the Consultant Anaesthetist.

He said that, after six minutes (11:45am), he called again that his wife was yet to be wheeled to the theatre but he gave him the assurance that she will be attended to equally told him that he learnt that he (Mr. Uchebuego) provided only one unit of blood but he told him that he had already made arrangement for it. He said that he put a call across to the Senior Registrar at 11:47:41 to inform him that the second unit of blood was also ready and urged him to proceed with the surgery.

He disclosed that, after a while, he rushed to the theatre and met the Senior Registrar standing beside two trolleys in which two women on elective surgery were lying. On his prompting, the Senior Registrar confirmed that the Anaesthetist had told him that the emergency case (Mrs. Uchebuego) would be taken first but that they were waiting for the elective case to be wheeled out of the theatre back to the ward. He revealed that Mrs. Uchebuego’s surgery started at 12:51pm on March 8, 2017 and had each of her two babies extracted at 1:17pm and 1:18pm, respectively.

He said that at the end of antenatal clinic consultation, he proceeded to the recovery room to see Mrs. Uchebuego having been successfully operated on and met the Consultant Anaesthetist monitoring her vital signs. He said that he spoke with the patient who though appeared a little weak but was in stable clinical condition, adding that the note of the anaesthetist and the operating team proved that the surgery was successful. He added that after that, he never received any call again with respect to the patient until her demise which was confirmed at 6:15 am on March 9, 2017 but he was called upon at 6:25:16am, March 9, 2017.

Maduakor’s affidavit stated that the patient was on the second unit of blood when she suddenly complained of fever and chest pain and was noticed breathless; the blood was sent back to the blood bank for cross- matching; that the blood improved when it was disconnected; that same blood was brought back with a paper indicating that it was compatible and there after reconnected; and shortly after reconnection of the re-cross match blood, she complained of fever, chest pain and breathlessness. He said that resuscitating measures were instituted but she died at 6:15 am, March 9, 2017.

