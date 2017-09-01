Resident Doctors Suspend Strike

THE National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has resolved to suspend its strike embarked on since September 4.

Senator Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment said this in a text messages (SMS) forwarded to Labour correspondents yesterday in Abuja.

It would be recalled that NARD embarked on a nationwide indefinite strike to press home a six-point demand, which included non-payment of salary arrears, sacking of some of their colleagues, non-payment of “skipping’’ entitlement and the no GOVERNMENT SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

NEMA WARNS OF IMMINENT FRESH FLOODING

The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency and National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) have warned that fresh flooding is imminent in some of the Middle Belt and Southern States of the country which magnitude is comparable to that of 2012.

Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency and NEMA’s warnings of imminent flooding are predicated on the alert raised by the Niger Republic River Basin Authority (NBA) that the dam at that end is already full and that gives cause for serious concern.

Also the rivers downstream and dams in Nigeria, especially in Benue, Lokoja and Kebbi states are also full and the kanji, Jebba and Shiroro dams have started spilling water which will find its ways to the Atlantic Ocean through the River Niger and its tributaries.

Communities in Delta State will most certainly be affected by flood especially communities along the banks of River Niger.

Areas most prone to flooding are Oshimili North, Oshimili South, Ndokwa East and West, Isoko North and South, Ughelli South, Burutu, Bomadi, Patani, Aniocha South, Sapele, Warri North and South and Udu Local Government Areas.

In view of the predictions and the warnings by the Nigerian Metrological Agency (NIMET) and National Emergency Management Agency, the Delta State Government has by this announcement advised people living in river banks and low land areas to move to higher lands or places of safety.

Accordingly, authorities of Local Government Councils in the State, traditional rulers, community and opinion leaders are advised to step up preparedness against the flood prediction to reduce the level of destruction of properties and avoid loss of lives.

The general public should please be guided.

Paul Osahor

Director of Information

n-inclusion in IPPIS platform.

Ngige said that the SMS was signed by Mr. John Onyebueze, President of NARD.

He said that the striking doctors in Nigeria had agreed to suspend their 10-day-old industrial action, adding that the doctors were directed to resume work nationwide today, 8 am local time.

“The union resolved to suspend the strike and to re-assess the situation in two weeks at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Abuja.

“The suspension is in response to the efforts so far made by the government in addressing the items on the notice of their ultimatum.

“This is also as well as implementing the contents of the re-negotiated memorandum of settlement,” he said.

The doctors’ action is however ,coming just as the Joint Health Sector Union have given notice to begin an indefinite strike on Wednesday next week.

Meanwhile, Dr. Onyebueze John, President of NARD, confirmed that the strike has been called off following a meeting of the executive council late Wednesday night.

A statement from Dr. John said that the doctors would meet again in two weeks to reassess the situation.

“The National Executive Council of NARD met from 6pm Tuesday, 12th September to 12:15am Thursday, 14th September 2017 to review the status of our nationwide strike and the offer from Government in the re-negotiated Memorandum of Terms of Settlement (MTS) with Government.

“After due consideration of the efforts by government and progress made in addressing the items on the notice of our ultimatum and strike, as well as implementing the contents of the re-negotiated MTS, NARD resolved to suspend her 10 days strike, and to reassess situation in two weeks at our AGM in Abuja,” the statement read. (NAN)