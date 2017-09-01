Delta Assembly Passes DSIEC, LG Bills

BY ITEVEH EKPOKPOBE

THE Delta State House of Assembly (DTHA) yesterday passed two bills in its plenary.

The bills read for the third time and passed are Delta State Independent Electoral Commission Bill (DSIEC), 2017 and Delta State Local Government (amendment) bill, 2017.

The DSIEC Bill passage followed a motion to that effect by the House Majority Leader, Hon. Tim Owhefere, seconded by Hon. Johnson Erijo, Isoko South II and was unanimously adopted.

The Chairman Joint Committees on Local Government and Business, Rules and Judicial Matters, which scrutinised the bill, Hon. Azuka Azaka, had, at plenary, presided over by the Speaker; Rt. Hon, Sheriff Oborevwori presented the report of the joint committees on the bill.

Following the submission of the report, the Majority Leader moved for the receipt of the report and suspension of Orders 77, 78 and 79 of the House rules to allow for the third reading and passage of the bill.

The motions were unanimously adopted.

Hon. Azaka said that the joint committees at it meetings observed that there were no significant amendments having direct implication on the content and structure of the proposed draft bill was generally necessary.

He stated that the joint committees also ensured that the provisions of the draft bill are not in conflict with the provisions of the Electoral Act and the 1999 Constitution as amended.

Hon. Azaka said that in the light of the above and in view of the obvious fact that the bill did not suffer serious mutilation at the committee stage, owing largely to its adaptations, it was pertinent for the House to see it in the same perspective.

Reacting to the speed at which the committee completed the assignment, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, commended members for their commitment to duty, as well as the entire members of the state legislature for the unanimous voice votes that saw the third reading and passage of the bill.

Meanwhile, the bill for a law to amend the Delta State Local Government law was passed, sequel to a motion by the Majority Leader, Hon. Tim Owhefere for the third reading and passage of the bill which was adopted following a resounding voice votes.

The joint committees on Local Government and Business, Rules and Judicial Matters had earlier, through its chairman; Hon. Azuka Azaka submitted the report on the floor of the House for further consideration.

He said that the committee had observed clearly that the intendment of the bill is to merely delete sections 96-138 and 140 as well as Schedules 3 to 6 of the principal law of 2013.

The Majority Leader, Tim Owhefere in two separate motions moved for the suspension of Orders 77, 78 and 79 of the House rules to allow for third reading and subsequent passage.

The Speaker commended the House for their commitment, saying that the passage of the Local Government Amendment Bill will help promote good governance at the grassroots.