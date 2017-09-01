Resolving Cold War In The Home

LET me start this discussion with the story of a man

who exclaimed “I KILLED MY WIFE.

A man and his wife had a domestic disagreement

one morning. The man said he was so bitter about it,

claiming his wife knew she was wrong but refused to

apologize. She felt it was a little issue that the husband

should overlook easily. To say “I am sorry, darling”, to her

husband was difficult for her. So many people are like

that. So many wives take their husbands for granted too

much. We are humans oooo. Blood flows in the veins!

Three days on, malice reigned in the house. The husband

said he must get that “I am sorry.” Wife cooked, husband

refused to eat. Every day he came home with food from

eateries. He boycotted matrimonial bed. Husband found

new friends in the children. Same with wife, but the

children were too small to break the ice. One Sunday,

they went to church in their different cars but sat side by

side during service, pretending

to be jolly good husband

and wife. After the service,

husband went home with the

children while she waited for

women’s meeting. That day, Satan decided to enter the

crevice they allowed in their home. The husband was home

already. When he perfunctorily checked his phone, his wife

had called him thrice. He disregarded calling her back out

of malice. The wife drove in some forty minutes later. He

saw Usman opening the gate for her as his phone went on

ringing. He checked it. It was his wife. She was in her car at

the garage already. What is she calling me for? Foolish and

stubborn wife! He said and ignored her calls. The call went

on for a while. He ignored it as he sat with the TV. Thirty

minutes later, she did not come in. Something told him to

go and check. Is she still in the car? Yes she must be there.

He called Usman, Is madam in the car? Few minutes later,

Usman rushed in. Madam dey sleep inside the car o. That

was when he woke up and rushed downstairs. Asthma!

She was Asthmatic! Could she be having her usual attack?

Could she have forgotten her inhaler? He quickly took the

inhaler and rushed downstairs. When he got there, she

was almost breathless. Usman and husband quickly carried

her to the back seat and off, he sped like a bat out of

hell, to a clinic nearby. Madam was confirmed dead! If he

had picked her call early enough, probably she could have

been saved. When you leave domestic disagreement to

fester for too long, it leads to greater evil. The Husband is

weeping mad, blaming himself…I killed my wife! Only God

knows how many wives, husbands, children have died such

a needless death. Couples must cultivate one another. No

matter how angry you are with your wife, in your office,

in her shop, please call her at least three times during the

day, call even when you have no reason to call. If all you

could say is “Where are you?” “Wetin dey?” “Anything for

your boyfriend?” Husbands and wives should learn how

to settle their quarrels without delay. I have seen situations

where couples allow simple disagreement to fester

for days. Husband is silently hurting, expecting the wife to

speak to him first. Same for the wife, hurting and expecting

the husband to play the man. The waiting game leads from

one thing to the other.

Think of a situation where you get married

to an individual with the aim of building a happy home together.

Then a misunderstanding ensues somewhere along

the line in the relationship and there is a strong argument

among you as to who is right and who is wrong. None of

you accepts fault because you both think that you are right.

So everyone keeps nursing the feelings of false or wrong

accusation and rejection and decides to handle things the

way they think is right.

Imagine that in-between you say things that really hurt

your spouse and he or she vows never to forgive. So many

times these misunderstandings or arguments make many

couples to keep each other at arm’s length. Some will not

talk to each other for a very long time but are still staying

together in the same home. The period of time between

these arguments and the time when you both are deliberating

who will make the first move of apology is also

called cold war.

Marriage was meant for matured and responsible adults

and it is very pathetic to see couples allow minor domestic

or social challenges grow to the point of shutting down on

each other. It is absolute wickedness, total immaturity and a

sure sign of irresponsibility for couples to nurse feelings of

ill-treatment for a long time without exposing it for settlement.

Someone have to initiate the move for peace.

How would you like a situation where your wife for

instance, after preparing your meal, walks pass you and

throws the meal unto the dining table without a word to

notify you that your meal is ready? How would you feel if

your husband were to tell you that all is well even when

he is not giving you the attention that you needed? Why

should a wife refuse her husband’s sex advances with the

excuse that she is sick just because there is a supposed illtreatment

from the man, which she has not voiced out? Why

should you prolong the time of acceptance of apology just

in the name of trying to teach your spouse a lesson?

Let me tell you this story about a couple who wouldn’t

talk to each other because of an unsettled misunderstanding

but resorted to writing as a way for communication. So

one day the husband wrote to his wife that she should wake

him up as early as 6am the following morning as he had

a very important appointment to keep. 6am the following

morning the wife dropped a note on the husband’s bed with

this writing ‘wake up, it is 6am’. The man did not wake up

until 7am and as a result missed the appointment. When

he woke up with wrath to confront his wife for not waking

him up as instructed, the woman told him to go and check

the note that she dropped on his bed.

That was the end of their cold war but then they had

missed a life changing appointment.

You shouldn’t wait to witness the dilemma of cold war

in your relationship as you may not be able to gather the

debris of its destruction. Have respect for each other and

handle every difference with maturity. Tell your partner

when you are offended and accept apologies as soon as

they are tendered and move along.

The sooner you settle your differences and end that cold

war the more secured and sweeter your marriage will be

and the time to do that is now.

We are all familiar with cold

war between two countries,

but how many of us are aware

of cold war between friends

or couples? In simple terms, cold war between couples can

be defined also as hostility and rivalry between a couple

that is not expressed openly. A fight between couples is very

common and there is a saying which goes like ‘silly fights

builds up the proximity between the couple’. However,

regular fights between couples can build a wall between

them. This can further result in a total misery.

It is not an uncommon scene these days to see most of

the couple having cold war due to many reasons. In order

to enjoy a wonderful love life, one needs to understand

many things about how to maintain a relationship with

your partner. If any problem arises, one should make sure

that they deal with it smartly and not keep it to themselves.

Couples must make sure that they need to be gentle and

thoughtful in a relationship to enjoy its sweetness.

In order to have a healthy relationship with your partner,

one must maintain a respect for each others opinion. If you

speak-out to each other openly about your relationship

and doubt then there is hardly any room left for further

uncertainties.

HOW CAN COUPLES SOLVE COLD WAR?

Here we give few tips to the couples to overcome their

cold war and stay in harmony:

a. LEAVE BEHIND YOUR INSECURITIES:

It is important to note that insecurities is very common

during the initial stages of a relationship. Hence, one must

realize that prevention is better than cure. Even before

you think of getting engaged to the person you want to

get married to, get into lifestyle check of your spouse. At

the same time, even you need to be honest to accept your

insecurities to avoid unnecessary conflicts.

b. DO NOT PLAY BLAME GAME:

Blame game is common everywhere! Just remember that

conflicts arise because both parties are at fault. And most

of the annoyance and irritations primarily comes from

not being secured of oneself which ultimately throws the

blame on the other.