LET me start this discussion with the story of a man
who exclaimed “I KILLED MY WIFE.
A man and his wife had a domestic disagreement
one morning. The man said he was so bitter about it,
claiming his wife knew she was wrong but refused to
apologize. She felt it was a little issue that the husband
should overlook easily. To say “I am sorry, darling”, to her
husband was difficult for her. So many people are like
that. So many wives take their husbands for granted too
much. We are humans oooo. Blood flows in the veins!
Three days on, malice reigned in the house. The husband
said he must get that “I am sorry.” Wife cooked, husband
refused to eat. Every day he came home with food from
eateries. He boycotted matrimonial bed. Husband found
new friends in the children. Same with wife, but the
children were too small to break the ice. One Sunday,
they went to church in their different cars but sat side by
side during service, pretending
to be jolly good husband
and wife. After the service,
husband went home with the
children while she waited for
women’s meeting. That day, Satan decided to enter the
crevice they allowed in their home. The husband was home
already. When he perfunctorily checked his phone, his wife
had called him thrice. He disregarded calling her back out
of malice. The wife drove in some forty minutes later. He
saw Usman opening the gate for her as his phone went on
ringing. He checked it. It was his wife. She was in her car at
the garage already. What is she calling me for? Foolish and
stubborn wife! He said and ignored her calls. The call went
on for a while. He ignored it as he sat with the TV. Thirty
minutes later, she did not come in. Something told him to
go and check. Is she still in the car? Yes she must be there.
He called Usman, Is madam in the car? Few minutes later,
Usman rushed in. Madam dey sleep inside the car o. That
was when he woke up and rushed downstairs. Asthma!
She was Asthmatic! Could she be having her usual attack?
Could she have forgotten her inhaler? He quickly took the
inhaler and rushed downstairs. When he got there, she
was almost breathless. Usman and husband quickly carried
her to the back seat and off, he sped like a bat out of
hell, to a clinic nearby. Madam was confirmed dead! If he
had picked her call early enough, probably she could have
been saved. When you leave domestic disagreement to
fester for too long, it leads to greater evil. The Husband is
weeping mad, blaming himself…I killed my wife! Only God
knows how many wives, husbands, children have died such
a needless death. Couples must cultivate one another. No
matter how angry you are with your wife, in your office,
in her shop, please call her at least three times during the
day, call even when you have no reason to call. If all you
could say is “Where are you?” “Wetin dey?” “Anything for
your boyfriend?” Husbands and wives should learn how
to settle their quarrels without delay. I have seen situations
where couples allow simple disagreement to fester
for days. Husband is silently hurting, expecting the wife to
speak to him first. Same for the wife, hurting and expecting
the husband to play the man. The waiting game leads from
one thing to the other.
Think of a situation where you get married
to an individual with the aim of building a happy home together.
Then a misunderstanding ensues somewhere along
the line in the relationship and there is a strong argument
among you as to who is right and who is wrong. None of
you accepts fault because you both think that you are right.
So everyone keeps nursing the feelings of false or wrong
accusation and rejection and decides to handle things the
way they think is right.
Imagine that in-between you say things that really hurt
your spouse and he or she vows never to forgive. So many
times these misunderstandings or arguments make many
couples to keep each other at arm’s length. Some will not
talk to each other for a very long time but are still staying
together in the same home. The period of time between
these arguments and the time when you both are deliberating
who will make the first move of apology is also
called cold war.
Marriage was meant for matured and responsible adults
and it is very pathetic to see couples allow minor domestic
or social challenges grow to the point of shutting down on
each other. It is absolute wickedness, total immaturity and a
sure sign of irresponsibility for couples to nurse feelings of
ill-treatment for a long time without exposing it for settlement.
Someone have to initiate the move for peace.
How would you like a situation where your wife for
instance, after preparing your meal, walks pass you and
throws the meal unto the dining table without a word to
notify you that your meal is ready? How would you feel if
your husband were to tell you that all is well even when
he is not giving you the attention that you needed? Why
should a wife refuse her husband’s sex advances with the
excuse that she is sick just because there is a supposed illtreatment
from the man, which she has not voiced out? Why
should you prolong the time of acceptance of apology just
in the name of trying to teach your spouse a lesson?
Let me tell you this story about a couple who wouldn’t
talk to each other because of an unsettled misunderstanding
but resorted to writing as a way for communication. So
one day the husband wrote to his wife that she should wake
him up as early as 6am the following morning as he had
a very important appointment to keep. 6am the following
morning the wife dropped a note on the husband’s bed with
this writing ‘wake up, it is 6am’. The man did not wake up
until 7am and as a result missed the appointment. When
he woke up with wrath to confront his wife for not waking
him up as instructed, the woman told him to go and check
the note that she dropped on his bed.
That was the end of their cold war but then they had
missed a life changing appointment.
You shouldn’t wait to witness the dilemma of cold war
in your relationship as you may not be able to gather the
debris of its destruction. Have respect for each other and
handle every difference with maturity. Tell your partner
when you are offended and accept apologies as soon as
they are tendered and move along.
The sooner you settle your differences and end that cold
war the more secured and sweeter your marriage will be
and the time to do that is now.
We are all familiar with cold
war between two countries,
but how many of us are aware
of cold war between friends
or couples? In simple terms, cold war between couples can
be defined also as hostility and rivalry between a couple
that is not expressed openly. A fight between couples is very
common and there is a saying which goes like ‘silly fights
builds up the proximity between the couple’. However,
regular fights between couples can build a wall between
them. This can further result in a total misery.
It is not an uncommon scene these days to see most of
the couple having cold war due to many reasons. In order
to enjoy a wonderful love life, one needs to understand
many things about how to maintain a relationship with
your partner. If any problem arises, one should make sure
that they deal with it smartly and not keep it to themselves.
Couples must make sure that they need to be gentle and
thoughtful in a relationship to enjoy its sweetness.
In order to have a healthy relationship with your partner,
one must maintain a respect for each others opinion. If you
speak-out to each other openly about your relationship
and doubt then there is hardly any room left for further
uncertainties.
HOW CAN COUPLES SOLVE COLD WAR?
Here we give few tips to the couples to overcome their
cold war and stay in harmony:
a. LEAVE BEHIND YOUR INSECURITIES:
It is important to note that insecurities is very common
during the initial stages of a relationship. Hence, one must
realize that prevention is better than cure. Even before
you think of getting engaged to the person you want to
get married to, get into lifestyle check of your spouse. At
the same time, even you need to be honest to accept your
insecurities to avoid unnecessary conflicts.
b. DO NOT PLAY BLAME GAME:
Blame game is common everywhere! Just remember that
conflicts arise because both parties are at fault. And most
of the annoyance and irritations primarily comes from
not being secured of oneself which ultimately throws the
blame on the other.