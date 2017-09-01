Anger Management

BY BEATRICE UDOEBUK

DEFINITION of Anger Management: It is a psycho-therapeutic program for anger prevention and control. It is been described as deploying anger successful. Anger is frequently a result of frustration, or of feeling blocked or thwarted from something we feel to be important. Anger can also be a defensive response to underlying fear or feelings of vulnerability or powerlessness.

Anger management considers anger to be a motivation caused by an identifiable reason which can be logically analyzed and if suitable worked toward.

Anger is completely normal, usually healthy, human emotion. But when it gets out of control and turns destructive, it can lead to problems- problems at work, in your personal relationships, home and in the overall quality of your life. And it can make you feel as though you’re at the mercy of an unpredictable and powerful emotion.

However, the goal of anger management is to reduce both your emotional feelings and the physiological arousal that anger causes. You can’t get rid of, or avoid, the things or the people that enrage you, nor can you change them, but you can learn to control your reactions through these points.

• THINK BEFORE YOU SPEAK:

In the heat of the moment, it’s easy to say something you’ll later regret. Take a few moments to collect your thoughts before saying anything and allow others involved in the situation to do the same.

• ONCE YOU ARE CALM, EXPRESS YOUR ANGER:

As soon as you’re thinking clearly, express your feelings and frustration in an assertive but nonconfrontational way. State your concerns and needs clearly and directly, without hurting others or trying to control them.

• GET SOME EXERCISE:

Physical activity can help reduce stress that can cause you to become angry. If you feel your anger escalating, go for a brisk walk or run, or spend some time doing other enjoyable physical activities.

• TAKE A TIME OUT:

Timeouts aren’t just for kids. Give yourself short breaks during times of the day that tend to be stressful. A few moments of quiet time might help you feel better prepared to handle what’s ahead without getting irritated or angry.

• IDENTIFY POSSIBLE SOLUTIONS:

Instead of focusing on what made you mad, work on resolving the issue at hand. Is your partner late for dinner every night? Schedule meals later in the evening or agree

control it at any given would either help to make things work out or it will help to mar them at any given situation or place you find yourself. The few tips listed out, if well taken note of and well practiced will help go along away.

Furthermore, I will love us to look more into the tips that would help us maneuver our ways out from anger and how to manage it with these few points too.

• Humor

• Better communication

• Cognitive restructuring

• Relaxation

HUMOR: it is a mood, especially a bad mood, a temporary state of mind brought upon by an event; an abrupt illogical inclination or whim. Therefore, humor can help not just mere humor but silly humor can help defuse rage in a number of ways. For one thing it can help you get a more balanced perspective. When you get angry and call someone a name or refer to them in some imaginative phrase, stop and picture what that word would literally look like. Humor can always be relied on to help unknot a tense situation.

BETTER COMMUNICATION: Angry people tend to jump to and act on conclusions, and some of those conclusions can be very inaccurate. The first thing to do if you are in a heated discussion is slow down and think through your

to eat on your own a few times a week. Remind yourself that anger won’t fix anything and might only make it worse.

Being in anger doesn’t help at all. It doesn’t help to make things work out most especially in your relationships. Anger can only bring about regrets, destruction, broken hearts and unfulfilled promises. Everybody has its own temperament, the way and how you handle and